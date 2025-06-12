Scalise, Cosponsors Celebrate Passage of Rescissions Act

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), Conference Vice Chair Blake Moore (R-Utah), Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole (R-Okla.), DOGE Subcommittee Chair Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Rep. Aaron Bean (R-Fla.), and Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas) released the following statements after the House of Representatives passed H.R. 4 , the Rescissions Act of 2025:

“For too long, Washington has run on reckless, out-of-control spending to the detriment of American families and taxpayers. Through their investigation into government waste, fraud, and abuse, DOGE uncovered shocking foreign aid initiatives funded by the American taxpayer – such as LGBTQ+ initiatives around the world or electric buses in Africa. Additionally, Americans continue to subsidize the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, including NPR and PBS, despite raging political bias,” said Majority Leader Steve Scalise. “American taxpayers shouldn’t be funding woke foreign aid or radical media – their dollars should go to improving the nation they live in. I’m grateful to my colleagues in the House for supporting my legislation codifying the Trump Administration’s rescissions request. House Republicans and President Trump ran on the promise to turn Washington’s spending trajectory around, and with this legislation, we’re following through.”

“This $9.4 billion rescissions package is a step in the right direction in reducing waste in our spending, addressing our crippling federal debt issues, and ensuring the American Dream stays within reach for the next generation. If we keep running $2 trillion annual deficits for the next decade, our Treasury bonds will become worthless, and it will be impossible to protect any federal programs in the long haul. I am also pleased that this package maintains live-saving aid provisions in PEPFAR and other Global Health accounts. This effort is critical to scaling back our bloated federal spending,” said Conference Vice Chair Blake Moore.

Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole said, “Responsible governance means prioritizing fiscal sanity and holding Washington accountable. Just as everyday Americans make tough choices and cut costs, so should their government. This rescissions request is part of that objective and will advance accountability and save hard-earned taxpayer dollars. It’s another step in fulfilling the promise President Trump and House Republicans made to change the trajectory of our fiscal glide path and restore discipline across federal agencies. I commend Majority Leader Scalise’s work and his willingness to hear various perspectives on the proposal. Taken as a whole, this effort reflects a shared understanding that the status quo on spending cannot remain, and I am steadfast in my support of advancing that comprehensive mission. This is just the start, and we will continue to reevaluate federal spending and target investments where they’re needed most.”

DOGE Subcommittee Chair Marjorie Taylor Greene said, “I’m so excited the House has passed its first bill codifying President Trump’s DOGE cuts into law! I’m proud of the work the House Oversight Committee and my DOGE Subcommittee have done to expose the waste, fraud, and abuse at USAID, NPR, and PBS. We led the way. We held the hearings. We’re getting results. But this is only the beginning. We must codify every single DOGE cut into law and keep our promise to the American people to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse for good.”

“Taxpayers deserve an efficient, accountable government. H.R. 4, the Rescissions Act of 2025, cuts reckless, politically biased spending identified by DOGE and takes a critical step toward fiscal health. House Republicans are ready to restore responsibility—I urge the Senate to act swiftly. Let’s go get’em!” said Rep. Aaron Bean.

“The Rescissions Act of 2025 is a commonsense measure to restore fiscal discipline in Washington. As Co-Chair of the House DOGE Caucus, I’m committed to eliminating waste, reclaiming taxpayer dollars, and upholding conservative principles of responsible governance. Protecting the taxpayer and overseeing the allocation of their hard-earned money is the constitutional duty of Congress,” said Rep. Pete Sessions.