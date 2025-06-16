Chandler Holdings Announces Phase III of River Breeze Estates in Sipsey, Alabama

Manufactured Housing Community

New riverfront lots available for lease in growing manufactured home community

SIPSEY, AL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chandler Holdings LLC is pleased to announce Phase III of River Breeze Estates, a lease-only manufactured housing community located in Sipsey, Alabama. The expansion will add 40 new home sites, including several highly desirable riverfront lots on the Warrior River, with availability expected by November 2025.

River Breeze Estates consists of three subdivisions designed for long-term leasing of high-quality manufactured homes on oversized lots. The community is located just three miles from the intersection of Old 78 (AL-5) and the Warrior River, offering a quiet and scenic lifestyle with convenient access to Jasper and surrounding areas.

“Phase III reflects the growing demand for affordable, well-managed lease communities in rural Alabama,” said Herschel Chandler, owner of Chandler Holdings LLC. “We’re excited to offer riverfront leasing options that blend comfort, privacy, and natural beauty.”

Each new lot will accommodate a spacious manufactured home on a parcel ranging from one-half to three-quarters of an acre. All lots are available exclusively for lease—River Breeze does not sell lots or homes—ensuring residents benefit from flexible living without the burden of ownership.

Community Highlights:

- 40 new manufactured home sites

- Several riverfront lots with direct Warrior River access

- Oversized lots designed for privacy and comfort

- Professionally managed lease-only community

- Quiet rural setting near Sipsey and Jasper, Alabama

Since its inception, River Breeze Estates has become one of northwest Alabama’s most respected manufactured housing communities. Known for its scenic location, oversized lots, and commitment to quality, River Breeze continues to meet the region’s growing need for flexible, affordable housing.

Chandler Holdings LLC has positioned River Breeze as a long-term solution for families, retirees, and individuals seeking a peaceful lifestyle with modern conveniences—without the complications of traditional home ownership.

Contact:

Herschel Chandler

Manager, Chandler Holdings LLC

River Breeze Estates

📞 (205) 304-1645

✉️ info@riverbhomes.com

🌐 www.riverbhomes.com

About Chandler Holdings LLC:

Chandler Holdings LLC is an Alabama-based real estate development company focused on building and managing lease-only residential communities in rural and semi-rural markets. The company is committed to delivering high-quality, affordable housing through thoughtful planning and long-term property stewardship.

