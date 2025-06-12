Registration opens for 6th WHO-WIPO-WTO Trilateral Cooperation Technical Webinar

Objectives of the webinar

Public procurement policies and mechanisms represent a strategic lever for driving innovation and enhance access to health products. By aligning procurement approaches with health and industrial priorities, governments can reduce costs, foster technology transfer, and promote partnerships. They can also stimulate domestic research and development (R&D) and strengthen supply chain resilience and manufacturing capacity.

Effective public procurement procedures depend on access to high-quality and up-to-date information on health product markets, and a clear understanding of the needs and the ability of suppliers to deliver quality products at affordable prices. A diverse range of approaches have been taken by public sector procurers to meet these goals.

This technical webinar will provide an opportunity to different stakeholders to share recent experiences and evidence on public procurement of health products. The speakers will be invited to exchange perspectives and discuss best practices in leveraging public procurement to incentivize innovation and enhance access to health products.

WHO-WIPO-WTO trilateral cooperation

The secretariats of the WHO, WIPO and the WTO organize capacity building activities on current issues to enhance the flow of updated and technical information related to innovation and access to health technologies.

The core objective of the Trilateral Cooperation workshops and webinars is to strengthen the capacity of policymakers and experts in member governments by facilitating access to expertise, data, and evidence and to deepen discussions of critical issues at the intersection of public health, intellectual property (IP) and trade

Access to the webinar

The webinar will take place on 3 July from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm (CET/Geneva time). It will be held in English and hosted virtually by the WHO.

This virtual capacity-building activity is open to the public. Online registration is available here.

