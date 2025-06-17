Waterhen Lake First Nation Achieves Major Wastewater Milestone with EnBiorganic Technologies

Waterhen Lake Project Site

Waterhen Lake First Nation has successfully reduced lagoon sludge levels by up to 67% through EnBiorganic Technologies' innovative biological treatment system

In addition to the sludge decrease in the lagoon, the improvement to the water clarity over the test period is quite impressive.” — Hydrasurvey

WATERHEN LAKE, SK, CANADA, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waterhen Lake First Nation has successfully reduced lagoon sludge levels by up to 67% through EnBiorganic Technologies' innovative EBS-Di biological treatment system. This achievement marks a significant step toward sustainable wastewater management, benefiting the local environment and community.

The project, conducted in partnership with

Con-Tech General Contractors, with AECOM Canada ULC providing coordination on behalf of Waterhen Lake First Nation, and third-party verification by lagoon survey specialists, Hydrasurvey, utilizing advanced sonar sludge depth measurements and sludge density analysis to ensure accurate results. Over the course of the project, EnBiorganic's EBS-Di system demonstrated its ability to overcome operational challenges and deliver measurable outcomes.

Key Results:

Cell 1: Reduced from 286 Bone Dry Tons (BDT) in June 2023 to 158 BDT in October 2024 – a 45% reduction.

Cell 2: Reduced from 604 BDT in June 2023 to 198 BDT in October 2024 – a 67% reduction.

These reductions significantly increase the longevity, sustainability and efficacy of the existing lagoon system, reducing the need for costly mechanical dredging and improving water quality for the community.

Despite facing operational interruptions, including a 3-month downtime due to electrical compliance issues, the EBS-Di treatment solution demonstrated its resilience and effectiveness. These results underscore the system's ability to deliver measurable outcomes even under challenging conditions.

Rodney Dickerson, CTO of EnBiorganic Technologies, stated: "This project is a testament to the power of our EBS-Di system in addressing lagoon sludge challenges. The significant reductions achieved at Waterhen Lake First Nation demonstrate our commitment to providing sustainable and effective solutions for wastewater treatment."

Field staff for Hydrasurvey, added: "In addition to the sludge decrease in the lagoon, the improvement to the water clarity over the test period is quite impressive."

EnBiorganic's EBS-Di system uses a proprietary biological process to break down organic sludge, reducing the need for costly and disruptive mechanical dredging. EBS-Di is cost- effective, easily adapted with existing systems, and natural, offering municipalities the opportunity to improve their wastewater management without compromising on sustainability or budget. By leveraging advanced technology and a commitment to environmental stewardship, EnBiorganic continues to lead the way in sustainable wastewater management.

To learn more about how EnBiorganic Technologies is transforming wastewater management and helping communities achieve sustainable solutions, visit https://enbiorganic.com.

About EnBiorganic Technologies:

EnBiorganic Technologies is a leader in sustainable wastewater treatment solutions,

providing innovative biological systems to reduce sludge, improve water quality, and protect

the environment. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and environmental stewardship,

EnBiorganic is transforming the way communities manage wastewater.

