Threat of Medicaid cuts to rural communities highlighted in new video

The latest video in the AHA’s series “Medicaid: Real Lives, Real Care” features Jennifer Clowers, regional chief financial officer of Our Lady of the Lake Health in Louisiana, explaining how Medicaid helps the system provide services such as school-based health clinics in rural communities, and why those communities could be impacted by potential Medicaid cuts from Congress. WATCH NOW 

