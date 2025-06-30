IUI Awarded AI Talent 2.0 BOA to Support Department of Defense’s Digital Transformation

Building Effective Business Intelligence

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Information Unlimited, Inc. (IUI) is pleased to announce its award under the Department of Defense’s (DoD) AI Talent 2.0 Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA), issued by the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer (CDAO). The award enables IUI to provide high-caliber technical and programmatic support for artificial intelligence (AI) and digital modernization efforts across the DoD.

The AI Talent 2.0 BOA supports the CDAO’s mission to integrate digital and AI capabilities across the Department. Through this agreement, IUI will deliver services including AI program management, agile software development, cybersecurity analytics, machine learning model development, data science operations, systems integration, and workforce training.

“This award positions IUI to play a key role in accelerating the Department’s transformation through responsible and innovative AI implementation,” said Herschel Chandler, President of IUI. “We are honored to be part of this elite group supporting the DoD’s vision to leverage AI for mission readiness and operational excellence.”

All work performed under the AI Talent 2.0 BOA aligns with the DoD’s AI Ethical Principles, emphasizing responsibility, equity, traceability, reliability, and governability. IUI’s approach integrates these values into every engagement, ensuring mission-focused, secure, and ethical technology solutions.

