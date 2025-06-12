Patton Unveils Second-Generation, US-Made, Commercial-Grade, FIPS-140 Ultra-Secure SIP Phone with Enhanced NG911 Compliance

US-designed and manufactured, Patton’s new commercial SIP-Phone is ultra-secure, FIPS 140-2 validated, and NG911-enabled. Providing POE and Fiber-to-the-Desk, the Tone Commander TC7110 delivers network and source-of-supply security.

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patton—world leader and US manufacturer of secure telephony, UC, and networking gear—announces today the new Tone Commander TC7110 ultra-secure SIP phone is now available for pre-order.

Tone Commander products are designed and manufactured in the USA, ensuring source-of-origin and supply-chain security.

“The TC7110 combines security, flexibility, and ease-of-use in a modern SIP phone platform,” said Robert R. Patton, CEO of Patton. “This launch reinforces our commitment to delivering trusted, U.S.-manufactured communications solutions to public and private sectors.”

Innovation. Patton has incrementally innovated the original Tone Commander military-grade SIP-Phone. Enhancements to the commercial grade version include Gigabit, PoE, and fiber connectivity, modern E911 features sets, and updated security modules.

Secure FIPS-140-2/3 Encryption. The TC7110 offers robust SIP support with TLS and SRTP encryption using FIPS-140-2/3 validated crypto modules. FIPS 140 is the U.S. standard that defines security requirements for hardware, software, and firmware that perform cryptographic functions. The standard is managed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), overseen and validated by the Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP).

Enhanced NG911. NG911 system enhancements include Specific Location Information Server (LIS) interactions via RFC 5985 (HTTP Enable Location Delivery HELD protocol), storing and relaying location by reference and location by value. The system includes geodetic coordinates (latitude, longitude, and ellipsoidal height) and E911 Gateway functions within the NG911 environment.

E911 Compliance. The TC7110 supports legislated E911 standards including Kari’s Law for direct 911 calling and Ray Baum’s Act for specific location information. Additional E911 protocols supported include:

Automatic Location Information (ALI)

Automatic Number Identification (ANI)

Compliance with the National Emergency Number Association (NENA) regulations

RFC 5962 – Location Object represented in a SIP Header (PIDF-LO)

Key Features of the TC7110 SIP Phone:

Security – TLS and SRTP encryption with FIPS-140-2/3 validated crypto and IPv4/IPv6 support.

– TLS and SRTP encryption with FIPS-140-2/3 validated crypto and IPv4/IPv6 support. Customizable Interface – Ten programmable, desi-less multifunction keys and 320x240 color display.

– Ten programmable, desi-less multifunction keys and 320x240 color display. Cloud Orchestration – Automatically provision, manage, monitor, secure, alert, troubleshoot, analyze and optimize services using the Patton Cloud. Remotely and securely access and control phones, LANs, and over-the-top (OTT) services.

– Automatically provision, manage, monitor, secure, alert, troubleshoot, analyze and optimize services using the Patton Cloud. Remotely and securely access and control phones, LANs, and over-the-top (OTT) services. Flexible Power Options – Supports Power over Ethernet (PoE) and includes external power supply.

For more information about the Tone Commander IP Phone TC7110, go to www.patton.com/tonecommander/tc7110/

In related news, Patton recently announced the new Tone Commander TC7910 secure SIP Phone that offers three switched gigabit Ethernet ports.

About Patton

Patton is a world-renowned manufacturer of networking and communications technology, offering a wide range of solutions including VoIP, Ethernet extension, wireless, and fiber optic products. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD, Patton has a strong global presence and a reputation for delivering reliable and innovative solutions to a diverse customer base.

