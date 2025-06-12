PHOTOS: Capito Attends White House Signing of her Resolution Ending California’s EV Mandate

– Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, attended a White House ceremony where President Trump signed her joint resolution of disapproval under the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to repeal California’s attempted electric vehicle mandate through their “Advanced Clean Cars II” regulation that prohibits the sale of new gas-powered light-duty vehicles by 2035.

“With President Trump’s signature today, we have successfully ended California’s attempt to establish a nationwide EV mandate that would have hurt our economy, eliminated jobs, and removed consumer choice across our country. Despite the best efforts of the Biden administration and Congressional Democrats, the voice of the American people has been heard and put into action through the repeal of this rule. I’m proud to have led this effort and thank President Trump and my Republican colleagues in Congress for their work and support throughout this process,” Chairman Capito said.

TIMELINE OF SENATOR CAPITO’S EFFORTS:

May 22, 2025: The Senate passed Senator Capito’s CRA to repeal California’s EV mandate through their “Advanced Clean Cars II” regulation.

May 21, 2025: Senator Capito spoke on the Senate floor outlining the importance of ending California’s EV mandate, and the Congressional Review Act process she led to repeal California’s waiver.

May 1, 2025: Senator Capito applauded the House of Representatives’ passage of joint resolutions of disapproval under the Congressional Review Act to repeal California’s EV mandate.

April 4, 2025: Senator Capito, joined by Senators Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), and Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) introduced joint resolutions of disapproval under the Congressional Review Act to repeal California’s EV regulations that prohibit the sale of new gas-powered light-duty vehicles by 2035 and set unrealistic and stringent requirements for heavy-duty trucks and heavy-duty diesel engines.

December 18, 2024: Senator Capito pledged to work to reverse the Biden administration’s lame duck action of approving California’s waiver to implement its “Advanced Clean Cars II” regulation.

February 28, 2024: Senator Capito joined Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.-05), Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), and Rep. John Joyce (R-Pa.-13), in a bicameral letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan warning of the legal and economic consequences of granting a Clean Air Act waiver for the Advanced Clean Cars II regulation, which would enable the state to require 35 percent of automobile sales to be electric vehicles in model year 2026, and 100 percent of them by 2035.

PHOTOS:

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) with President Donald Trump at the White House signing ceremony for her resolution to end California’s nationwide electric vehicle mandate.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) with President Donald Trump at the White House signing ceremony for her resolution to end California’s nationwide electric vehicle mandate.

# # #