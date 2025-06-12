Action Taken by Governor Phil Scott on Legislation - June 12, 2025

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott announced action on the following bills, passed by the General Assembly.

On June 12, Governor Scott signed bills of the following titles:

S.12 , An act relating to sealing criminal history records

S.45 , An act relating to protection from nuisance suits for agricultural activities

S.63 , An act relating to modifying the regulatory duties of the Green Mountain Care Board

S.69 , An act relating to an age-appropriate design code

S.109 , An act relating to miscellaneous judiciary procedures

S.122 , An act relating to economic and workforce development

S.123 , An act relating to miscellaneous changes to laws related to motor vehicles

S.124 , An act relating to miscellaneous agricultural subjects

S.126 , An act relating to health care payment and delivery system reform

S.127 , An act relating to housing and housing development

When signing S.69, An act relating to an age-appropriate design code, Governor Scott issued the following statement:

“As we see more and more kids using technology, I believe most would agree we need to take steps to protect them in a reasonable and responsible way when they’re online. With ongoing lawsuits in other states, I recognize this new law will likely face a legal challenge. But I’m hopeful with the enactment of this law delayed until January 1, 2027, it will allow enough time to provide clarity and change the law if necessary.”

