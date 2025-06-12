When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 12, 2025 FDA Publish Date: June 12, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential or Undeclared Allergen - Sulfites Company Name: Turkana Food Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Turkana Food Inc. Kenilworth, NJ is recalling 352 cases of Floria Dried Apricots because the product contains UNDECLARED SULFITES on the package label.

The recalled Floria Dried Apricots was distributed in the states of FL, KY, VA, NY, NJ, TN, MA, TX, Il, IN, MI, RI, PA, NC, MD, VA, OH, AL, MO, CA.

The recalled 200 Gram paper packaging Labeled Floria Dried Apricots.

The product packaging LOT# 440090478-15-333 can be found on the bottom portion of the package. UPC Label 2539560010 marked by a sticker on the top side of package. Expiration Date 11/2026, which can be found on the bottom portion of the package.

No reported illnesses have been confirmed as of 06/12/2025.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling performed by the New York State Department of Agriculture and markets which revealed that the finished products contained Sulfites that were not listed on the product labelling. The company has ceased production and distribution of the products as FDA and the company continue their investigation to correct the issue with the manufacturer.

Consumers who purchased Floria Dries Apricots with the lot code 440090478-15-333 should not consume the product and they are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Turkana Foods Inc. 908-810-8800 Monday – Friday 8am – 6pm EST.