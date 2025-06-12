Hapbee Is Upgrading U.S. Listing to OTCID to Expand Investor Access and Increase Market Visibility

Hapbee Also Updates Status of Audited Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hapbee Technologies Inc. (TSXV: HAPB | OTC: HAPBF) (“Hapbee” or the “Company”), a leading wearable wellness technology company, is pleased to announce that its U.S. listing has been upgraded from the OTC Pink Sheets to the newly established OTCID (OTC International Designated) tier on the OTC Markets Group platform. The Company will continue to trade under the symbol HAPBF once the upgrade is complete - effective July 1, 2025.

This uplisting reflects Hapbee’s ongoing commitment to enhancing transparency, accessibility, and engagement with a broader and diversified group of U.S.-based retail and institutional investors aligned with Hapbee’s market rollout plans and broader growth strategy.

“We are excited to advance our capital markets strategy with this upgrade to OTCID,” said Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee. “As we continue to scale our wellness platform and partner ecosystem across North America and internationally, this move provides U.S. investors with improved visibility and access to Hapbee’s shares in a more structured and enhanced trading environment.”

The OTCID market tier, launched by OTC Markets in 2024, is specifically designed for established, international issuers that meet higher standards of disclosure and governance. OTCID-listed companies benefit from expanded investor outreach capabilities, better market quality, and enhanced corporate credibility in the U.S. capital markets.

The Company’s primary listing remains on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol HAPB.

Update on Audited Financial Statements

The Company also announces that the filing of its annual audited financial statements and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the “Financial Statements”), required pursuant to Parts 4 and 5 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, remains delayed. For a detailed explanation of the reasons for the delay, please see the Company’s news releases dated April 18 and May 15, 2025.

The Auditor is in the process of finalizing its audit of the Financial Statements for review by the Company’s audit committee. The Company is expecting to file the Financial Statements together with the Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) certifications (collectively, the “Required Filings”) within the next seven days. In any event, the Company does not anticipate any issue in completing and filing the Required Filings on or before June 30, 2025, and will continue providing updates on its progress.

A Management Cease Trade Order (“MCTO”) under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”) was issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission, as principal regulator for the Company, on May 1st, 2025. The MCTO restricts all trading by the Company’s CEO and CFO in securities of the Company, whether direct or indirect. The issuance of the MCTO will not affect the ability of persons who are not directors, officers or insiders of the Company to trade their securities.

The MCTO will remain in effect until two business days after the Required Filings are filed or until it is revoked or varied.

The Company confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of the “alternative information guidelines” described in NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of a news release for so long as it remains in default of the requirement to make the Required Filings. The Company has not taken any steps towards any insolvency proceeding, and the Company has no material information relating to its affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a digital wellness company that helps people optimize how they feel, sleep, and perform. Powered by ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®), Hapbee’s wearable devices deliver safe, low-energy biostreams designed to promote desired wellness states such as focus, relaxation, and improved sleep — without the need for ingestibles. The Company’s growing product ecosystem includes the Hapbee Mobile App, Smart Sleep Pad, Neckband and Immersive Mattress Topper, used by wellness enthusiasts, high-performance athletes, and health professionals around the world.

To learn more, visit www.hapbee.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company’s ability to meet its planned product marketing and development initiatives and the Company’s ability to achieve its e-commerce rollout and full-scale commercial launch as anticipated.

Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, delays in design, production, manufacturing, development or releases of signal blends, collection of data from customer use, or the Company may not be able to achieve its targets as anticipated or at all; changes in legislation and regulations; increase in operating costs; equipment failures; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; litigation; the loss of key directors, employees, advisors or consultants and fees charged by service providers. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Legal Disclaimer:

