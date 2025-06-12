Pixalate Releases Global Top 25 Most Popular Connected TV (CTV) FAST Apps Reports for Q1 2025: ‘Sling TV’ No. 1 on Roku, 'Plex' Leads on Apple TV and Samsung Smart TV 

According to Pixalate’s research, 'Sling TV' was the most popular FAST app on Roku, while 'Plex' ranked No. 1 for Apple TV and Samsung Smart TV. 'Pluto TV' held the top position for Amazon Fire TV

London, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the Global Top 25 CTV Fast Apps Reports for Q1 2025. Pixalate published Roku , Apple TV , Amazon Fire TV , and Samsung Smart TV versions of the report.





The reports rank the top 25 most popular Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) apps by device type based on global open programmatic advertising volume, as measured by Pixalate. The apps are ranked after removing invalid traffic (IVT), as measured by Pixalate.





To compile this report, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 5 billion open programmatic ad transactions across over six thousand unique Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung Smart TV CTV apps across Q1 2025.





Most Popular Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) CTV Apps





Roku

















See the full list of the top 25 most popular FAST apps on Roku here.





Amazon Fire TV





















See the full list of the top 25 most popular FAST apps on Amazon Fire TV here.





Apple TV























See the full list of the top 25 most popular FAST apps on Apple TV here.





Samsung TV





















See the full list of the top 25 most popular FAST apps on Samsung Smart TV here.





What are FAST Apps?





Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) apps enable viewers to access “linear” video content in a channel-based format without subscription fees, compared to streaming platforms that depend on viewer subscriptions.

In the context of this report, "linear" signifies content presented in channel-based format, with the same programming simultaneously streamed to all viewers tuned into a specific channel.



Pixalate classifies any app meeting the above FAST criteria as a ‘FAST app,’ even if the app provides video-on-demand services or offers paid subscription tiers in addition to the free, linear content.





Download all of Pixalate’s Q1 2025 Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) Apps Reports









