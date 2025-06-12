Descartes Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
WATERLOO, Ontario, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, June 12, 2025 (the “Meeting”).
Meeting Results
The following matters, as set out in more detail in its Management Information Circular dated April 30, 2025, were considered and voted on by shareholders at the Meeting:
General
The total number of common shares of the Corporation represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 77,507,142 which represented 90.35% of the 85,782,830 common shares of the Corporation that were outstanding as of the record date for the Meeting, being April 25, 2025.
Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the following 10 nominees proposed by management of the Corporation was elected as a director of the Corporation:
|Director Nominee
|Number of
Votes FOR
|Percentage of
Votes FOR
|Number of
Votes AGAINST
|Percentage of
Votes AGAINST
|Deepak Chopra
|75,876,565
|98.81%
|912,202
|1.19%
|Eric Demirian
|72,960,218
|95.01%
|3,828,551
|4.99%
|Dennis Maple
|73,891,505
|96.23%
|2,897,262
|3.77%
|Jane Mowat
|76,767,145
|99.97%
|21,625
|0.03%
|Chris Muntwyler
|75,883,997
|98.82%
|904,773
|1.18%
|Jane O’Hagan
|75,033,103
|97.71%
|1,755,666
|2.29%
|Edward Ryan
|76,223,399
|99.26%
|565,370
|0.74%
|John Walker
|73,935,135
|96.28%
|2,853,635
|3.72%
|Laura Wilkin
|76,767,158
|96.28%
|21,612
|0.03%
Appointment of Auditors
On a vote by ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants and Licensed Public Accountants, were appointed as the auditors of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed.
|Number of Votes
FOR
|Percentage of Votes
FOR
|Number of Votes
WITHHELD
|Percentage of Votes
WITHHELD
|77,241,699
|99.66%
|265,443
|0.34%
Say-On-Pay
On a vote by ballot, the “Say-On-Pay” resolution proposed by management of the Corporation was approved.
|Number of Votes
FOR
|Percentage of Votes
FOR
|Number of Votes
AGAINST
|Percentage of Total Votes
AGAINST
|74,071,830
|96.46%
|2,716,938
|3.54%
