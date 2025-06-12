LGI Homes Launches New Premier Master Planned Community at Magnolia Woods

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is excited to announce its brand-new, master planned community coming to the fast-growing Houston suburb of Magnolia, Texas. With a projected total of more than 1,300 single family homesites at full build out, Magnolia Woods will feature homes sold under both the LGI Homes and Terrata Homes brands. Homeowners at Magnolia Woods will enjoy a host of onsite amenities, as well as access to highly rated Magnolia ISD schools and the nearby commercial hub of The Woodlands.

“Bringing Magnolia Woods to market signals an exciting step in the evolution of our neighborhood development,” said Pat Vedra, LGI Homes' Regional Vice President of Land Acquisitions and Development. “The scale and planning we've poured into Magnolia Woods, collectively, will deliver a unique lifestyle for our homeowners, set against an amazing backdrop in the piney woods of Montgomery County.”

Magnolia Woods will bring a diverse array of floor plans to one of the fastest growing corridors not only in the Houston metro area, but across the United States. According to the US Census Bureau, Montgomery County (TX) was the 7th-fastest growing county in the country, with population growing nearly 5% year-over-year. Located less than 30 minutes from The Woodlands, one of the 25 ‘Best Job Markets in the US in 2024’, according to SmartAsset, residents at Magnolia Woods will be able to enjoy convenient access to a host of major employers, such as Chevron, Huntsman, and Baker Hughes, as well as world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.

Magnolia Woods is slated to begin new home sales on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

About Our Brands at Magnolia Woods

An exciting opportunity for new homebuyers at Magnolia Woods will be the offering of new homes by both LGI Homes and Terrata Homes in this community. “This project provides the perfect opportunity to feature both of our national homebuilding brands in one great community,” said Rachel Eaton, LGI Homes’ Chief Marketing Officer. “But, more importantly, the variety in floor plans and finish levels we are able to offer across these brands, within Magnolia Woods, allows us to build product offerings to meet a wide range of needs for customers shopping in this fast-growing corridor.”

LGI Homes will launch its product offering with seven initial floor plans across its CompleteHome™ and CompleteHome Plus™ interior packages. These plans will range from 1,076 to 2,174 square feet and offer a mix of fantastic three- and four-bedroom layouts across one- and two-story offerings. LGI Homes will begin offering this lineup at a starting price of $259,900. Customers interested in purchasing a home by LGI Homes at Magnolia Woods are encouraged to call the community at (833) 573-7519 ext. 369 or visit LGIHomes.com/MagnoliaWoods.

Terrata Homes will offer a lineup of four bespoke floor plans at Magnolia Woods, ranging from 2,348 to 3,101 square feet across four- and five-bedroom home layouts. These homes boast fantastic, elevated finishes and upgrades such as covered back patios, mud room entries with built-ins, and a suite of KitchenAid® kitchen appliances. Terrata Homes will begin offering this lineup at a starting price of $529,900. Customers interested in purchasing a home by Terrata Homes at Magnolia Woods are encouraged to call the community at (833) 573-3914 ext. 369 or visit TerrataHomes.com/MagnoliaWoods.

Life in Magnolia Woods

Within Magnolia Woods, homeowners will have access to an array of community amenities. Opening later in 2025, Flower Patch Park will offer play structures for children in a central gathering area, perfect for the number of growing families anticipated to call Magnolia Woods home. Over the coming quarters, and into 2026, Magnolia Woods will continue to grow and evolve fantastic amenities that are slated to include a dog park, splash pad, miles of integrated walking trails, and other fun and unique amenities to help homeowners enjoy the natural beauty of the Magnolia Woods neighborhood’s setting. Additionally, residents will have access to a community-wide fiber internet service that offers connectivity throughout Magnolia Woods at speeds up to one gig.

Families in Magnolia Woods will enjoy access to the highly accredited Magnolia ISD school system. Magnolia High School is just four miles from the community and has received numerous commendations in recent years, including being one of only two high schools in Montgomery County to offer The International Baccalaureate Organization’s Diploma Program to Juniors and Seniors. In the 2024-2025 academic year, Magnolia High School had eight students recognized as Commended and Semi-Finalist Students by the National Merit Scholarship Program and the school boasts a number of engaging extracurricular activities and varsity sports.

With the rapidly growing city of Magnolia, new homeowners at Magnolia Woods will enjoy access to a burgeoning list of nearby shopping and dining options from both local and national brands. Within five miles of Magnolia Woods, two new premier shopping centers have recently opened, anchored by Lowe’s Home Improvement and an H-E-B grocery store. Dozens of other retail spaces adjacent to these anchors are still under development, which are sure to bring various new shopping and dining options to the community’s residents.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

The Ranch Plan by LGI Homes at Magnolia Woods The Ranch Plan by LGI Homes at Magnolia Woods features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an additional flex room. The Maxwell Plan by Terrata Homes at Magnolia Woods The Maxwell Plan by Terrata Homes at Magnolia Woods features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a spacious flex room, a separate game room space, and a covered rear patio.

