Centra Windows Joins Forces with the Shania Twain Foundation to Empower Calgary’s Youth – Offering a Chance to Win Concert Tickets

Centra Windows and the Shania Twain Foundation have launched a powerful new partnership and charity raffle to support youth programs in Calgary, providing vital help to local children in need

CALGARY, Alberta, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centra Windows and the Shania Twain Foundation are teaming up to raise funds for youth programs in Calgary through a major charity raffle, helping provide safe spaces, mentorship, and meals for children in need. This collaboration, facilitated by Centra Windows’ charitable foundation, Centra Cares, aims to uplift vulnerable youth through essential services. Proceeds will directly benefit Youth Centres of Calgary and the Shania Twain Foundation’s work focused on creating brighter futures for young people.

While the initiative includes a special Calgary Stampede-themed charity raffle with exciting prizes – like tickets to see Shania Twain live and even a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet her before the show – the true heart of this campaign is about helping children in Calgary. Every raffle ticket purchased funds resources that help young people succeed, build meaningful relationships, and access essentials like food and safe environments. To buy your raffle tickets and help youth in need, visit www.shaniatonight.com .

“True change begins when hearts unite – when one charity joins hands with another, their shared purpose multiplies, and together we become a stronger force for good in the community,” said Shania Twain, founder of the Shania Twain Foundation. “The goal at the Shania Twain Foundation is to develop strategic partnerships, like the one with Centra Windows, to provide funding that will support under-resourced organizations in their efforts to lift the most vulnerable in their communities.”

“Working with the Shania Twain Foundation has been truly inspiring,” said Emily Parson, a board member of Centra Cares. “Their mission aligns perfectly with ours – to give young people the support they need to thrive. The local community has stood behind us for over 40 years, and it’s an honour to be able to give back through amazing initiatives like this.”

Youth Centres of Calgary is a grassroots organization that serves as a life-changing hub for kids aged 9 to 15, featuring everything from daily meals and school support to music, art, and sports programs – all under the guidance of trusted mentors and staff. Far more than just an after-school space, the centre is an integral resource for young people, offering a consistent, supportive environment where they’re equipped with the tools they need to navigate challenges, build confidence, and develop new skills.

The needs of local youth are real – and so is the impact of every dollar raised. With this partnership, Centra and the Shania Twain Foundation are channeling resources where they’re needed most, and they invite people across Alberta to help make a lasting difference in the lives of young Calgarians.

About Centra Windows & Install Pros: 100% Employee Owned and driven by a mission to help and support families, Centra has grown rapidly to become the leading authority on windows in Alberta and BC. A true Canadian success story, recent momentum has seen them more than double in size over just three years, raise $2 million for good causes, and be awarded as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies and Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures.

About the Shania Twain Foundation: Founded by music icon and humanitarian Shania Twain, the Shania Twain Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of children and families facing poverty and food insecurity. The foundation supports programs across North America that provide access to food, education, mental well-being and other essential resources for underserved communities.

Contact

Les Ferris

PR & Communications Coordinator

(604) 882-5010

lferris@centra.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fdf48430-5f83-4710-9910-0c6434272ddd

Centra Cares Joins Forces with Shania Twain Foundation Centra Cares and the Shania Twain Foundation have launched a major charity raffle to help youth in need.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.