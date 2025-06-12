Martinrea International Inc. Holds Annual General Meeting
TORONTO, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (“Martinrea” or the “Company”) (TSX : MRE), a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, today announced the results of the election of directors at its annual general meeting.
Rob Wildeboer, the Company’s Executive Chairman, stated: “We would like to thank our shareholders for their strong show of support. As a board, we will continue to do our best for the Company and our shareholders.”
Mr. Wildeboer added: “The Company is performing well in multiple ways despite the tariff and trade challenges. Our culture is a sustainable competitive advantage, and we expect to continue to deliver positive results for our stakeholders. Our outlook remains positive.”
Martinrea held an annual general meeting on June 11, 2025. A total of 43,699,312 Common Shares, or 60.04% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each director nominee by a substantial majority as follow:
|Rob Wildeboer
|88.62%
|Fred Olson
|88.35%
|Pat D’Eramo
|99.56%
|Terry Lyons
|98.38%
|Maureen Midgley
|99.59%
|David Schoch
|99.50%
|Molly Shoichet
|99.63%
|Sandra Pupatello
|96.25%
|Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal
|99.76%
|Edward Waitzer
|98.97%
Additionally, Martinrea’s advisory “say on pay” vote received 96.64% support.
ABOUT MARTINREA
Martinrea International Inc. is a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. Martinrea currently operates in 56 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa, and Japan. Martinrea’s vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com. Follow Martinrea on X and Facebook.
The common shares of Martinrea trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “MRE”.
For further information, please contact:
Rob Wildeboer, Executive Chairman
Martinrea International Inc.
3210 Langstaff Road
Vaughan, Ontario L4K 5B2
Tel: 416.749.0314
Fax: 289.982.3001
Fred Di Tosto, President
Martinrea International Inc.
3210 Langstaff Road
Vaughan, Ontario L4K 5B2
Tel: 416.749.0314
Fax: 289.982.3001
