Hub Group Declares Quarterly Dividend

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUBG) today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share on the Company’s Class A and Class B Common Stock. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2025, to stockholders of record as of June 23, 2025.

Hub Group’s quarterly cash dividend program, set at $0.50 per share per year, is part of its previously announced growth-focused capital allocation plan.

ABOUT HUB GROUP: Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers’ needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers’ supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company (Nasdaq: HUBG) with approximately $4 billion in revenue, our nearly 6,000 employees and drivers across the globe are always in pursuit of “The Way Ahead” – a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

CONTACT: Garrett Holland, Investor Relations, gholland@hubgroup.com


