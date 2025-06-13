Yard Work with Heart: Jones Outdoor Services, Inc. Wins 2025 Best of Alabama Award

DECATUR, AL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jones Outdoor Services, Inc., a trusted name in North Alabama’s tree and landscape service industry, has been named a 2025 Best of Alabama winner. With over 35 years of experience, this locally owned and family-operated business has built a reputation not just for its technical expertise—but for a level of care that turns first-time clients into lifelong customers.Founded by Shane Jones in 1987 with just a stump grinder and a strong work ethic, the company has grown into a full-service operation. Jones Outdoor Services, Inc. offers everything from tree trimming, storm cleanup, and stump grinding to mulch installation and firewood delivery. They also supply essential landscaping materials—gravel, decorative stone, potting soil, and more—to residential and commercial clients throughout Morgan and Lawrence counties.What sets Jones Outdoor Services apart, though, is their people-first approach. Their crew isn’t made up of rotating subcontractors. Jones Outdoor Services, Inc. is a close-knit, safety-certified team known for leaving properties better than they found them. “We’ve always believed in doing it right the first time, and that means taking care of the yard, not just the tree,” says President Shane Jones. “This award means a lot because it reflects the trust our community has placed in us year after year.”With continued growth and a strong reputation for quality, Jones Outdoor Services remains committed to serving North Alabama with the same hands-on, respectful service they’ve delivered since day one. As Shane puts it, “It’s business and such but with a family touch”—a motto that’s earned them more than recognition, but real roots in the community they serve.Click here for more information

