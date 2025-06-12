Dr. Jasvant Modi Advances Jain Studies in Washington, D.C. and Beyond

From left to right. Manish Mehta, VP ALC Jaina—Natalia, PhD candidate, Georgetown University—Dr. Jasvant Modi, and Ariel Glucklich, Chair, Religious Department of Georgetown University.

Dr. Jasvant Modi leads key academic and diplomatic efforts in Washington, D.C. to expand global awareness and support for Jain Studies.

On April 15, 2025, Dr. Jasvant Modi , a leading philanthropist and major donor to Jain academic initiatives, traveled to Washington, D.C. with Dr. Manish Mehta, Vice-Chair of the JAINA Academic Liaison Committee (ALC), to further efforts in promoting Jain Studies globally. The two met with senior officials at Georgetown University and later held a diplomatic meeting with His Excellency Lord Peter Mandelson at the British Embassy.At Georgetown University, Drs. Modi and Mehta discussed opportunities to establish an endowed professorship in Jain Studies. The meeting with faculty and university leadership confirmed the institution's interest in expanding its offerings on Dharmic religions, including Jainism, reflecting the university's commitment to inclusive, interfaith education. With an active Jain Student Association already on campus, the potential for formal Jain academic programming is strong. Interested donors are encouraged to contact Dr. Sulekh Jain for more information on this initiative.Later that day, Dr. Modi and Dr. Mehta visited the British Embassy for a private meeting with Ambassador Mandelson. Facilitated by Professor James Mallinson of Oxford University, the dialogue highlighted the progress made in the United Kingdom through collaboration with institutions like SOAS University of London and the University of Oxford, where Dr. Modi has helped fund Ph.D. positions and academic conferences. The meeting concluded with a ceremonial exchange, where the ambassador was presented with a traditional Jain shawl and a copy of The Jaina Path of Purification by Professor Padmanabh Jaini.Reflecting on the day's impact, Dr. Modi stated, "Our goal is to help the world better understand the Jain path of nonviolence, compassion, and ecological balance. Supporting academic institutions in this work is essential to preserving these values for future generations."Dr. Modi's ongoing efforts have laid the foundation for Jain studies programs not only in the United States and the United Kingdom but across Europe and Israel, with continued plans to expand globally. These efforts mark a significant step in educating future scholars and deepening global understanding of Jain philosophy.###To learn more about Dr. Jasvant Modi, please visit his website at https://drjasvantmodi.net/

