Governor Ivey Appoints Laurie Hoyt to Baldwin County Circuit Judgeship

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced the appointment of Laurie Hoyt to serve on the Baldwin County Circuit Court.

“A longtime resident of Baldwin County, Judge Hoyt is well versed in the law, both criminal and civil,” said Governor Ivey. “She brings to the bench a broad range of legal experience spanning from private practice to representing the public’s interests in a major state agency. I am confident she will honorably serve the people of Baldwin County as the newest circuit judge on the 28th Judicial Circuit.”

“I am honored and grateful that Governor Ivey appointed me to serve as the next Circuit Court Judge in Baldwin County,” said Judge Hoyt. “I look forward to serving the citizens of Baldwin County and working hard on their behalf.”

Hoyt assumes the judgeship position vacated by Baldwin County Circuit Court Judge Carmen Bosch who announced her retirement on June 4, 2025.

Hoyt began her legal career at the firm of James Dorgan, PC, in Fairhope, while also serving as an adjunct substitute Business Law professor at Spring Hill College. Afterwards, she devoted 18 years as an attorney with the Alabama Department of Human Resources. As an Assistant Attorney General, she represented the Department in all legal matters, including juvenile and domestic relations cases and complex litigation, and administrative personnel hearings and administrative child abuse/neglect hearings in Baldwin and Escambia counties.

Hoyt received her Bachelor of Science degree from Spring Hill College in Mobile in 2002 and her Juris Doctor from Loyola University College of Law in 2006.

Laurie Hoyt and her husband, Baldwin County District Judge Michael Hoyt, have three children and live in Daphne, Alabama.

Hoyt’s appointment is effective immediately.

