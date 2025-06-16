Assembly Squad Remodeling Chicago Becomes IKEA Referral Partner

Chicago-Based Kitchen Specialist Joins IKEA's Referral Program to Serve Chicagoland Customers

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Assembly Squad Remodeling , a Chicago-based home remodeling company specializing in IKEA kitchen installations for over a decade, has officially signed a referral partner agreement with IKEA. This partnership will provide IKEA customers with expert installation and remodeling services for their kitchen purchases.Assembly Squad will offer IKEA clients a comprehensive range of services, including ikea kitchen installation , cabinet assembly, demolition of their existing kitchen cabinets, countertop installation, plumbing, electrical work, tile installation, and complete kitchen remodeling The company will serve customers purchasing IKEA kitchen products from the retailer's Illinois locations in Schaumburg and Bolingbrook, covering the entire Chicagoland area."We're thrilled to join IKEA's referral partner program," said Viktor Aharon, founder of Assembly Squad Remodeling. "Having specialized in IKEA kitchen installations for over a decade, we understand these products inside and out. This partnership allows IKEA customers to work with a single, experienced contractor from design consultation through final installation, eliminating the hassle of coordinating multiple trades while ensuring professional results."Assembly Squad brings years of specialized experience in IKEA kitchen systems, having completed hundreds of installations throughout the Chicago metropolitan area. The company's expertise extends beyond assembly to include full kitchen remodeling, ensuring customers can achieve their complete vision while working with one trusted contractor.IKEA customers interested in Assembly Squad's services can inquire about referrals at the Schaumburg and Bolingbrook locations when purchasing kitchen products.About Assembly Squad Remodeling Founded by Viktor Aharon, Assembly Squad Remodeling is a Chicago-based home remodeling company specializing in IKEA kitchen installations and complete home remodeling services. With over a decade of experience, the company has built a reputation for quality craftsmanship and customer service throughout the Chicagoland area.Contact Information:Assembly Squad RemodelingTel:312-544-9150Email: info@assemblysquadremodelingchciago.comWeb: www.assemblyserviceil.com

