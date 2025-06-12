Crusoe Collaborates with AMD to Bring Cloud Solutions to Market

High-Performance AI Infrastructure as a Service Offering Will Be Powered by AMD Instinct™ MI355X GPUs

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crusoe, the industry’s first vertically integrated AI infrastructure provider, today announced a new collaboration with AMD to bring AI cloud solutions to market. This collaboration will combine the leading performance of AMD Instinct™ MI355X GPUs with Crusoe’s AI cloud platform to deliver a robust AI Infrastructure as a service offering, allowing customers to run complex AI training, fine-tuning, and inference workloads.

The collaboration addresses the rapidly accelerating demand for scalable and reliable AI infrastructure. Crusoe plans to deploy the AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs within its global network of data centers. In addition, the companies will also engage in joint sales and marketing efforts to bring this powerful combined solution to enterprises seeking a competitive edge in their AI initiatives.

"Crusoe is excited to partner with AMD in our drive to build the world's most advanced AI infrastructure," said Chase Lochmiller, CEO and co-founder of Crusoe. "By integrating cutting-edge AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs into our purpose-built AI cloud platform, Crusoe is enabling enterprises and startups around the world to accelerate their AI projects with unprecedented performance and reliability."

“AMD is the trusted AI solutions provider of choice, enabling customers to tackle the most ambitious AI initiatives, from building large-scale AI cloud deployments to accelerating AI-powered scientific discovery,” said Negin Oliver, corporate vice president of business development, Data Center GPU Business, AMD. “AMD Instinct MI350 series GPUs paired with AMD ROCm software provide the performance, flexibility, and security needed to deliver tailored AI solutions that meet the diverse demands of the modern AI landscape.”

The new Crusoe Cloud offering featuring AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs is expected to launch in the Fall. Customers interested in early access or more information are encouraged to contact Crusoe sales .

About Crusoe Cloud

Crusoe Cloud is an intuitive, highly scalable platform to run next-generation AI workloads. Built on the latest, state-of-the-art GPU infrastructure, the platform delivers unmatched reliability and enterprise-grade support. Crusoe Cloud allows engineers, developers, and data scientists to focus on innovation, not infrastructure.

About Crusoe

Crusoe is on a mission to align the future of computing with the future of the climate. Crusoe provides a reliable, scalable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly solution for AI infrastructure by harnessing large-scale clean energy, building AI-optimized data centers, and empowering builders to reach their AI potential. Crusoe is empowering the AI revolution. To learn more, visit https://crusoe.ai/.

Media Contact

Stephanie Schlegel

Offleash for Crusoe

Crusoe@offleashpr.com

