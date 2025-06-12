Trump Portrait by Julian Raven CPAC 2019 Washington D.C. Trump portrait with Obama Hope poster Politicon 2016 Pasadena, California Julian Raven at the iconic Marbella arch

From Marbella to the U.S. Supreme Court: Artist Julian Raven Files Emergency Petition Amid Smithsonian Crisis

4. Rechazo del retrato de Trump de 7x15 pies Unafraid and Unashamed del artista Julian Raven—fue considerado “demasiado político.”” — President Donald Trump, Lista de Quejas White House

MARBELLA, MALAGA, SPAIN, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- El artista Americano Julian Raven, de nacimiento británico, criado en Marbella , España, ha presentado una Petición de Emergencia(Numero: 19-6548) para Reconsideración en la Corte Suprema de los Estados Unidos. Esta solicitud formal, dirigida al Presidente del Tribunal Supremo John G. Roberts Jr. y a cada uno de los ocho jueces asociados, exige claridad legal sobre el estatus de la Institución Smithsonian, cuya ambigüedad ha contribuido a una creciente crisis constitucional en EE.UU.La historia de Raven es extraordinaria: un niño criado en la costa del sol de España, que llegó a fundar el estudio Raven Art Studio y a presentar exposiciones de arte en Marbella, se encuentra hoy como el cuarto motivo en la lista oficial del presidente Donald Trump para pedir el despido de Kim Sajet, directora de la Galería Nacional de Retratos del Smithsonian.Todo comenzó con un retrato patriótico de Trump titulado Unafraid and Unashamed que fue rechazado por Sajet en 2016. La negativa provocó una larga batalla legal. En el caso Raven v. Sajet (17-cv-01240-TNM), el juez federal Trevor McFadden describió las acciones de Sajet como "odiosas" y "partidistas". Sin embargo, Sajet sigue en su cargo y el Smithsonian, según su Secretario Lonnie Bunch, afirma ser una "entidad independiente y no partidista."Raven sostiene que esta contradicción es jurídicamente insostenible: “En los tribunales se presentan como parte del gobierno para obtener inmunidad, pero públicamente afirman independencia. ¿Cuál es la verdad?”Su libro, Odious and Cerberus , narra esta odisea legal, explicando cómo una institución financiada por los contribuyentes ha evitado rendir cuentas por años. Raven, pro se, ahora pide que la Corte Suprema finalmente defina qué es el Smithsonian: ¿una agencia federal o una fundación privada?Más información en: www.smithsoninstitution.com FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEFrom Marbella to the Supreme Court: Artist Julian Raven Files Emergency Petition Amid Smithsonian CrisisWashington, D.C. — British-born American artist Julian Raven, raised in Marbella, Spain, has filed an Emergency Petition for Rehearing (No. 19-6548) at the Supreme Court of the United States. The petition, addressed to Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and all eight Associate Justices, seeks judicial clarity on the Smithsonian Institution’s legal identity—a confusion now contributing to a high-profile constitutional conflict.Raven’s journey is remarkable. From his childhood in the sun-drenched town of Marbella, where he founded Raven Art Studio and held successful art shows, to being named the fourth reason on former President Donald Trump’s official list for why National Portrait Gallery Director Kim Sajet should be fired.The controversy began with Raven’s 7x15-foot portrait of Donald Trump titled Unafraid and Unashamed, rejected by Sajet in 2016. That rejection sparked an eight-year legal battle. In Raven v. Sajet (17-cv-01240-TNM), Federal Judge Trevor McFadden described Sajet’s conduct as both “odious” and “partisan.” Still, Sajet remains in office while Secretary Lonnie Bunch continues to publicly assert the Smithsonian is an “independent, non-partisan entity.”“This contradiction is no longer tenable,” Raven says. “In court, they say they’re the government to avoid liability. But in public, they claim independence to dodge oversight. It can’t be both.”Raven’s book, Odious and Cerberus: An American Immigrant's Odyssey and His Free Speech Legal War Against Smithsonian Corruption, documents his legal journey and exposes the Smithsonian’s institutional ambiguity. He now calls on the Supreme Court to fulfill its duty under Marbury v. Madison and say what the law is.Julian Raven is a pro-se litigant. You can read his petition here: www.smithsoninstitution.com

