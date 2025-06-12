Elberton, GA (June 11, 2025) - At the request of the Elberton Police Department, GBI agents have arrested and charged Garrett Anderson, age 24, of Elberton, GA, with Felony Burglary and Felony Criminal Trespass.

The preliminary information indicates on April 27, 2025, Anderson broke into the Elberton Memorial Hospital pharmacy.

On Monday, June 9, 2025, Anderson was arrested and booked into the Elbert County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Athens at 706-552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.