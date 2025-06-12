DarkPulse, Inc. Contracts Kraken International Security Solutions LLC as Part of its Border and Perimeter Security Initiatives

Kraken’s Founder Mr. Boone Smith’s extensive experience and work at U.S. Dept of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection adds the necessary team capabilities to assist the Company’s border security solutions effort

NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC Pink: DPLS) (“DarkPulse”, “DPLS", or "the Company") today announced the signing of a contract for services with Kraken International Security Solutions and its founder Boone Smith, a former Executive Director at U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Boone’s more than 24 years of dedicated service with the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, and the U.S. Border Patrol—where he held numerous leadership roles across national and border security efforts—adds to the Company’s team of local, state and federal border experts focused on national border and perimeter security technology deployment opportunities.

“Kraken’s team, including Boone Smith, the company’s founder, brings a wealth of border security expertise that will assist DarkPulse with its endeavor to deploy its sensor systems along national borders,” said Dennis O’Leary, DarkPulse founder and CEO. He continued, “I personally look forward to working with Boone and the rest of his team.”

Mr. Smith stated, “As the founder of Kraken International Security Solutions LLC, I am excited to partner with DarkPulse Inc. in this important effort to enhance our nation's border security. DarkPulse’s innovative sensing technology will play a crucial role in providing real-time surveillance and threat detection and helping to secure America’s borders more effectively. We look forward to working together to create a safer future for all Americans.”

About DarkPulse, Inc.

DarkPulse, Inc. uses advanced laser-based monitoring systems to provide rapid and accurate monitoring of temperatures, strains, and stresses. The Company’s technology excels when applied to live, dynamic critical infrastructure and structural monitoring, including pipeline monitoring, perimeter and structural surveillance, aircraft structural components and mining safety. The Company's fiber-based monitoring systems can assist markets that are not currently served, and its unique technology covers extended areas and any event that is translated into the detection of a change in strain or temperature. In addition to the Company’s ongoing efforts with respect to the marketing and sales of its technology products and services to its customers, the Company also continues to explore potential strategic alliances through joint venture and licensing opportunities to further expand its global market position. For more information, visit www.DarkPulse.com

About Kraken International Security Solutions LLC.

Founded in 2024 by Mr. Boone Smith, Kraken International Security Solutions LLC draws on decades of expertise in homeland security, border enforcement, and strategic security initiatives. Boone’s more than 24 years of dedicated service with the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, and the U.S. Border Patrol—where he held numerous leadership roles across national and border security arenas—guides the company’s commitment to delivering innovative, effective security solutions and operational excellence. His comprehensive experience at various levels of government service enables Kraken to understand and address complex security challenges leveraging a proven combination of skilled personnel, established relationships, advanced technology, and infrastructure positioning Kraken to focus on strengthening security at domestic borders and beyond. Boone’s deep government background allows the firm to develop collaborative, beneficial solutions across all sectors of homeland security, improving response and resilience. With a focus on operational effectiveness, Kraken is dedicated to safeguarding critical assets and enhancing national security through innovative strategies and proven expertise.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections.

Contact info:

PR@Darkpulse.com

800-436-1436

