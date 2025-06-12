TGTE Human Rights Minister Sent an Open Letter to Canadian Prime Minister

To congratulate the appointment of the Honorable Gary Anandasangaree as Minister of Public Safety

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam's Minister for Human Rights Mrs. Thushani Rajavarothayam, has sent an open letter to Canadian Prime Minister, congratulating him for the appointment of Gary Anandasangaree as Minister of Public Safety.Below, please find the letter.Hon. Mark Carney, June 11, 2025Prime Minister, CanadaRe: Appointment of Gary Anandasangaree as Minister of Public Safety.Dear Prime Minister Carney,I am writing to extend my congratulations on your appointment of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree as Minister of Public Safety. His selection to this essential role is an affirmation of Canada’s commitment to principled leadership, ethical governance, and human rights.Mr. Anandasangaree’s journey from refugee to senior minister embodies the Canadian Dream and is a testament to the contributions of Canada’s immigrant population to your great nation. Over the past decade, he has shown unwavering dedication to truth and justice. Even before his time in public service,Mr. Anandasangaree stood before the United Nations Human Rights Council to demand accountability for mass atrocities, advocating for the marginalized, silenced, and unheard when few others would.Undoubtedly, Mr. Anandasangaree’s impressive record serving the Canadian people played no small role in your decision. Among his many accomplishments, as Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations he was instrumental in the self-governance agreement with the Musqueam Nation and played a key role driving the implementation of the Inuit Nunangat Policy, which provided that Intuit leadership would guide federal decision-making in their territories—both ground-breaking achievements which further cemented Canada’s role as a world leader in human rights, including the rights of Indigenous peoples.In 2022 he spearheaded the first National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, and shepherded its implementation through the years to ensure it included all groups, including Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. During his time as Minister of Justice and Attorney General, he pushed the issue of missing and disappeared Indigenous children to the forefront of the national consciousness—another example of his tireless human rights efforts on behalf of all Canadians.In appointing Mr. Anandasangaree, you have entrusted one of Canada’s most important ministries to a proven leader and champion of the people whose life reflects deeply held values of fairness, accountability, and justice for all. It is a decision which inspires confidence and one that affirms Canada’s longstanding tradition of leading with integrity, magnanimity, and respect for human dignity.Sincerely,Mrs. Thushani Rajavarothayam, MP,Minister for Human Rights and Prevention and Accountability for the Crime of Genocide,Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam.

