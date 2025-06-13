GlamouRx Earns 2025 Best of Alabama Award for Excellence in Skincare

HUN, AL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When it comes to skincare that truly listens and adapts, few do it better than GlamouRx. Led solely by Paula Crow, RN and licensed esthetician, her one-woman salon recently won the 2025 Best of Alabama Award. This honor recognizes GlamouRx’s commitment to personalized, science-driven care that delivers real results.With 27 years of combined nursing and esthetic experience, Mrs. Crow tailors every treatment, from chemical peels to lash lifts, fitting each client’s unique needs. She focuses on truly understanding and caring for skin over the long haul.What sets GlamouRx apart is the thoughtful integration of top-tier products and diverse services. Mrs. Crow works with trusted skincare brands like Circadia and Skin Script, known for their clinical effectiveness and skin health benefits. The salon’s luxury airbrushed tanning uses South Seas formulas as well—the same ones featured on Dancing with the Stars! Her expert treatment provides a natural, flawless glow without any sun damage. Services extend beyond facials and peels to include lash lifts and tints, brow lamination, full-service waxing, sugar hair removal, and comprehensive bridal skincare packages. GlamouRx’s full range of treatments are designed to fit real life, offering everything clients need—from everyday skin maintenance to major events like wedding preparation.“Every client’s skin tells a different story,” says Mrs. Crow. “My goal is to help people not just look great for a day, but to truly care for their skin over time. This award reflects the trust our clients place in us, and we’re proud to keep raising the bar in Alabama skincare!”Mrs. Crow runs the salon solo, delivering both clinical-grade treatments and one-on-one attention every step of the way. GlamourRx’ 2025 Best of Alabama Award reflects her commitment to skin health and beauty, delivering on her promise as “your prescription for healthy skin.”Click here for more information

