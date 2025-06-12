XRP News: Xp.Finance (XPF) Presale Gains Momentum As Analysts Predict It Will Lead XRPL's 2025 DeFi Surge

VILNIUS, Lithuania, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the crypto market sentiment shifts bullish once again, XRP continues to draw investor attention, trading steadily above the $2 range.

Xpfinance (XPF) , a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol built exclusively on the XRP Ledger, is swiftly capturing investor interest, positioning itself as a key player in XRP’s growing DeFi space.

Xpfinance’s token presale has already surpassed 40% of its soft cap allocation, with over 300 eager investors securing their spots ahead of the official launch.

With only around 5 days left before the presale ends, excitement and urgency among the community are at an all-time high.

Analysts are already predicting that $XPF (The utility token of Xpfinance) could become one of the breakout DeFi altcoins of 2025 on XRP, given its innovative approach and robust tokenomics.

Presale Participants Enjoy Guaranteed Advantage

Currently, early investors can secure XPF tokens at a favorable rate of 1 XRP to 200 XPF tokens.

This presale price provides an immediate advantage, as tokens will be listed shortly afterward on prominent decentralized exchanges such as XPMarket and Sologenic at 1 XRP to 140 XPF, delivering presale participants an instant 30% return on investment.

This attractive pricing model, combined with strong project fundamentals, has propelled the presale forward, attracting both seasoned XRP investors and DeFi enthusiasts alike.

Xpfinance Revolutionizes Lending on the XRP Ledger

Traditional lending protocols often face issues related to centralization, custody risks, and hidden fees. Xpfinance addresses these common pitfalls with an entirely decentralized and transparent approach.

Utilizing the XRP Ledger's lightning-fast and cost-effective infrastructure, the protocol offers secure, trustless, and efficient lending and borrowing services directly on-chain.

Through its unique Peer-to-Contract system, users can effortlessly deposit XRP or RLUSD stablecoins into automated smart contract pools, generating passive income through algorithmically adjusted interest rates.

Additionally, Xpfinance incorporates a Peer-to-Peer lending mechanism, facilitating direct loan agreements between users, ensuring autonomy and flexibility.

With these pioneering features, Xpfinance delivers unmatched utility, making it a top candidate for driving the next DeFi bull run on the XRP blockchain.

How to Participate in the XPF Token Presale

Getting involved in Xpfinance's presale is straightforward:

1. Purchase XRP from popular exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit.

2. Transfer your XRP holdings to a secure, non-custodial wallet compatible with XRPL, like Xaman Wallet.

3. Visit the official presale portal https://xp.finance/presale , copy the provided deposit address, and send your XRP contribution.

4. Establish the XPF trustline in your wallet to automatically receive your tokens when the presale concludes.

Join the Xpfinance Community Today

The Xpfinance presale is nearing its completion, and with substantial interest already expressed by the community, tokens are expected to sell out fast. Investors looking to secure early access and significant potential returns must act swiftly.

