SONA Unveils New Report on How Interior Designers Can Choose the Right Smart Blinds

Preston, Lancashire, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SONA, a leading innovator in custom-built electric blinds, has unveiled a new report designed to guide interior designers in selecting smart blinds that enhance both functionality and aesthetic appeal. The report, titled Interior Designers Guide: How to Choose the Right Smart Blinds for Your Home, offers practical insights into automation integration, energy efficiency, and tailored design considerations.





The report, available here: https://www.sonashades.com/blogs/interior-designers-guide-how-to-choose-the-right-smart-blinds-for-your-home, delves into the various factors to consider when choosing smart blinds. It covers aspects such as functionality, aesthetics, and integration with existing home automation systems, providing readers with a thorough understanding of how to make informed decisions.

SONA specializes in offering an exclusive range of automated blinds, including electric gable and apex blinds, which are designed to meet the needs of both trade and retail networks. This new guide is part of SONA's ongoing commitment to support its clients by expanding their knowledge and enhancing their product offerings.

"Our goal is to empower interior designers and homeowners with the knowledge they need to make the best choices for their spaces," said Henry Barker, of SONA. "With the right smart blinds, any home can achieve a perfect blend of style and functionality."

The guide emphasizes the importance of selecting blinds that not only complement the interior design but also offer practical benefits such as energy efficiency and ease of use. By providing detailed insights and expert advice, SONA continues to position itself as a trusted resource in the home decorating and automation industry.

As the demand for smart home solutions continues to grow, SONA remains at the forefront of innovation, offering products that cater to the evolving needs of modern homeowners. The new report is a testament to SONA's dedication to quality and customer satisfaction, ensuring that their clients have access to the latest trends and technologies in smart home design.





