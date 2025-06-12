Striim Announces Neon Serverless Postgres Support to Broaden Agentic AI Use Cases with Databricks

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applications in the AI era depend on real-time data, but data ingestion and integration from legacy architectures often hold them back. Traditional ETL pipelines introduce latency, complexity, and stale intelligence, limiting the effectiveness of LLM-driven applications and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG). For enterprises building on the Postgres stack, bridging that gap between operational data and real-time AI is critical.

Open-source Postgres is widely deployed as the back-end database by developers to address operational requirements. Neon builds on this foundation with a new paradigm for the creation of databases by AI agents. Most recently, Databricks announced Lakebase, based on its acquisition of Neon—a fully managed Postgres database that is a popular choice to build AI Applications on.

Now, Striim is excited to announce that it is expanding its Postgres offerings with high-throughput ingestion from Neon into Databricks for real-time analytics, as well as high-speed data delivery from legacy systems into Neon for platform and data modernization. Striim’s unified platform further allows vector embeddings to be built within the data pipeline while delivering real-time data into Neon and into Databricks for building Agentic AI use cases.

Using Striim, developers can seamlessly migrate, integrate, or replicate transactional and event data along with in-flight vector embeddings, enriched context, and cleansed high-quality data from multiple operational stores into Neon. This modern integration allows modern agentic applications to be rapidly built with Neon as the transactional backend.

With this added capability, organizations can:

Seamlessly replicate operational data in real-time from traditional systems like Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQL Server, and hundreds of other sources to Neon, with zero downtime and automated schema evolution.



Enable real-time ingestion and Change Data Capture (CDC) from Neon into Databricks, ensuring AI models and analytics workloads always operate on fresh data.



Fuel Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and generative AI use cases natively within Neon or Databricks with inline data enrichment and vector embeddings.



Stream event data from Apache Kafka into Neon in real time, eliminating the need for brittle batch-based integrations.



Maintain end-to-end data governance with in-flight AI-driven PII detection and resolution, encryption, and support for customer-managed keys.



"By extending our platform to support Neon and Databricks, we’re giving Postgres-native teams the tools to build real-time, AI-native architectures without rethinking their stack,” said Alok Pareek, co-founder and Executive Vice President of Engineering and Products at Striim. “Our mission is to help customers modernize from legacy platforms and legacy ETL to real-time agent-incorporated intelligence—and Striim’s Vector Agent and Neon CDC and delivery capabilities bring us one step closer to that future.”

This expansion builds on Striim’s momentum with Databricks, following the support for Databricks Delta Lake with open Delta table formats, and the launch of SQL2Fabric-X, which unlocks real-time SQL Server data for both Microsoft Fabric and Azure Databricks. With Neon now part of the Striim ecosystem, Postgres users can join this wave of modernization: streaming operational data to fuel AI and analytics without sacrificing performance or reliability.

To learn more about Striim’s support for Neon and Databricks, visit www.striim.com/connectors/databricks/ or contact our team at sales@striim.com.

ABOUT STRIIM, INC.

Striim pioneers real-time intelligence for AI by unifying data across clouds, applications, and databases via a fully managed, SaaS-based platform. Striim’s platform, optimized for modern cloud data warehouses, transforms relational and unstructured data into AI-ready insights instantly with advanced analytics and ML frameworks, enabling swift business action. Striim leverages its expertise in real-time data integration, streaming analytics, and database replication, including industry-leading Oracle, PostgreSQL, MongoDB CDC technology, to achieve sub-second latency in processing over 100 billion daily events for ML analytics and proactive decision-making. To learn more, visit www.striim.com .

Media Contact:

Dianna Spring, Vice President of Marketing at Striim

Phone: (650) 241-0680 ext. 354

Email: press@striim.com

Source: Striim, Inc.

