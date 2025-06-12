COOFANDY Announces Collaboration with Luxury Designer Matteo Menotto to Advance Global Brand Expansion and Premiumization

New York, NY, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COOFANDY officially announces its first collaboration with internationally acclaimed luxury fashion designer Matteo Menotto, unveiling an exclusive co-branded collection that marks a significant step forward in the brand’s journey toward global recognition and elevated design. This partnership not only brings a new level of creative refinement to COOFANDY’s offerings but also signals the brand’s strategic move toward internationalization and premiumization—setting the stage for a new era of elevated menswear grounded in both function and fashion.





Matteo Menotto is an accomplished designer whose career includes a pivotal tenure as Print Design Coordinator for Gucci Menswear, where he led the creative development of prints and soft accessories from 2015 to 2021. With a background spanning top-tier fashion houses and luxury heritage brands, Menotto brings a refined artistic vision shaped by years of innovation at the forefront of global fashion. Now serving as Head of Design for prints and textile accessories at Bulgari, he continues to influence the industry through both consultancy and academic contributions. Partnering with Menotto signals COOFANDY’s commitment to elevating its design standards and advancing its move toward a more premium, globally minded brand.

A Collection That Blends Storytelling with Craftsmanship

The COOFANDY x Matteo Menotto capsule collection is more than a seasonal launch—it’s a carefully curated expression of form, function, and creative synergy. Inspired by the concept of an “Exotic Escape,” the series merges Menotto’s narrative-driven print language with COOFANDY’s focus on versatility and wearability. Each piece in the collection is designed not only to evoke a sense of refined adventure but to meet the everyday demands of modern living through thoughtful materials and construction.

At the heart of the collection is a series of printed shirts that showcase Menotto’s original Toile de Jouy-inspired artwork. These garments feature tropical motifs—floating islands, wild tigers, exotic birds, and lush flora—rendered in monochromatic tones for a timeless aesthetic.

COOFANDY Vibrant Hawaiian Print Shirt: A versatile summer essential featuring energetic tropical prints that pair easily with any seasonal outfit. Made from quick-drying, machine-washable fabric that resists shrinking and fading, this shirt offers effortless care and long-lasting vibrancy—ideal for travel, beach days, or casual outings.

COOFANDY Linen Long-Sleeve Henley Shirt: Crafted from a lightweight, breathable, and soft linen blend, this Henley shirt is both refined and functional. It features rollable long sleeves and distinctive button detailing. Designed to maintain color and shape, it’s an elegant option for warm-weather layering with a casual yet polished feel.

COOFANDY Floral Hawaiian Vacation Shirt: Designed in a relaxed fit with breathable, lightweight fabric, this floral shirt captures the easygoing spirit of summer holidays. Its casual aesthetic is easy to style and maintain, making it a go-to piece for beach vacations or everyday wear.

COOFANDY Nature-Toned Print Shirt with Modern Minimalism: Featuring a soft, fast-drying fabric and a loose fit, this shirt blends subtle floral prints with earthy tones. The design is clean and modern, offering versatility for various occasions while remaining easy to wash and wear.

COOFANDY Short-Sleeve Nature-Inspired Shirt with Concealed Placket: Made from a high-quality, breathable, and anti-shrink fabric, this shirt features a stylish hidden placket and all-over nature-themed prints. It’s an elevated choice for leisure events, blending detailed design with technical comfort.

COOFANDY Summer Beach Shirt and Shorts Set: A coordinated two-piece set tailored for warm weather. The shirt features a hidden placket and cuffed sleeves, while the shorts include functional side and back pockets. Made from lightweight, wrinkle-resistant, and moisture-wicking fabric with slight stretch, this set delivers both comfort and style with bold, vivid prints.

COOFANDY Relaxed Hawaiian Shirt with Earth-Tone Prints: Soft, fade-resistant, and quick to dry, this shirt offers a relaxed silhouette and subtle tropical patterns. The minimalist design ensures styling versatility, making it a staple piece for diverse casual settings.

COOFANDY Versatile Printed Hawaiian Shirt: Crafted for comfort, this shirt features a soft, easy-care fabric and understated tropical graphics. Its relaxed fit and neutral tones offer a clean, stylish option suitable for multiple occasions.

COOFANDY Wrinkle-Free Tropical Floral Shirt: Designed with a refined silhouette and made from wrinkle-resistant, no-iron-needed fabric, this piece combines practical performance with a sharp tropical aesthetic. Ideal for both beach settings and smart casual outings.

Every item in the collection reflects a shared design philosophy: to fuse narrative-rich aesthetics with high-performance materials. The result is a wardrobe that feels thoughtful yet effortless, refined yet relaxed.

Limited Edition, Designed to Stand Out

This exclusive COOFANDY x Matteo Menotto collection is available only for a limited time and in limited quantities. Each piece is part of a curated capsule that blends high-end design with everyday functionality—making it not only a wardrobe upgrade, but a collector's item for those who value thoughtful craftsmanship and unique style.

Don’t miss the chance to own a piece of this exclusive collaboration. Shop now before it’s gone.

A New Chapter in COOFANDY’s Design Journey

The COOFANDY x Matteo Menotto collaboration marks a pivotal step in the brand’s global and premium positioning. By aligning with a designer rooted in luxury fashion, COOFANDY sharpens its creative direction while reinforcing its commitment to accessible, well-crafted menswear.

This collection reflects a clear evolution—where international design standards meet everyday function—signaling COOFANDY’s continued rise as a modern, globally-minded brand.

Charlotte Liu COOFANDY pr-at-coofandy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.