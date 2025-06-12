The growing prevalence of uterine fibroids, especially among women of reproductive age, is fueling the demand for treatment devices. This surge is further supported by increased awareness of the condition and better access to healthcare, resulting in earlier diagnoses and prompt medical intervention. At the same time, technological progress has led to the creation of more efficient and minimally invasive treatment options, improving patient outcomes and shortening recovery periods. In addition, major industry players are investing in product innovation, launching advanced solutions like cutting-edge ablation systems and robotic-assisted surgical tools.

New York, USA, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Uterine Fibroids Treatment Devices Market is Expected to Showcase a Significant Growth at a CAGR of ~9% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The growing prevalence of uterine fibroids, especially among women of reproductive age, is fueling the demand for treatment devices. This surge is further supported by increased awareness of the condition and better access to healthcare, resulting in earlier diagnoses and prompt medical intervention. At the same time, technological progress has led to the creation of more efficient and minimally invasive treatment options, improving patient outcomes and shortening recovery periods. In addition, major industry players are investing in product innovation, launching advanced solutions like cutting-edge ablation systems and robotic-assisted surgical tools.

DelveInsight’s Uterine Fibroids Treatment Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading uterine fibroids treatment devices companies’ market shares, challenges, uterine fibroids treatment devices market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market uterine fibroids treatment devices companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Uterine Fibroids Treatment Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global uterine fibroids treatment devices market during the forecast period.

In the product segment of the uterine fibroids treatment devices market, the instruments category accounted for the largest market share in 2023.

Notable uterine fibroids treatment devices companies such as Hologic, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Insightec, Boston Scientific Corporation, Profound Medical, Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, Intuitive Surgical, KARL STORZ, Cook, The Cooper Companies Inc., Terumo Corporation, Stryker, CONMED Corporation, Minerva Surgical, Inc., Smith+Nephew, Momentis Innovative Surgery, Asensus Surgical US, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and several others are currently operating in the uterine fibroids treatment devices market.

and several others are currently operating in the uterine fibroids treatment devices market. In January 2025, Hologic, Inc. completed its acquisition of Gynesonics, Inc., gaining access to the Sonata System. This innovative technology combined real-time intrauterine ultrasound guidance with targeted radiofrequency ablation to provide an incision-less, transcervical treatment for symptomatic uterine fibroids, including those linked to heavy menstrual bleeding.

completed its acquisition of Gynesonics, Inc., gaining access to the Sonata System. This innovative technology combined real-time intrauterine ultrasound guidance with targeted radiofrequency ablation to provide an incision-less, transcervical treatment for symptomatic uterine fibroids, including those linked to heavy menstrual bleeding. In October 2024, Caldera Medical acquired UVision 360, Inc., developer of the LUMINELLE® hysteroscopy and cystoscopy systems. This strategic acquisition enhanced Caldera Medical’s portfolio of minimally invasive solutions, particularly in advanced hysteroscopy, expanding its capabilities for diagnosing and treating conditions such as polyps, fibroids, and other intrauterine pathologies.

acquired UVision 360, Inc., developer of the LUMINELLE® hysteroscopy and cystoscopy systems. This strategic acquisition enhanced Caldera Medical’s portfolio of minimally invasive solutions, particularly in advanced hysteroscopy, expanding its capabilities for diagnosing and treating conditions such as polyps, fibroids, and other intrauterine pathologies. In May 2024, Meditrina, a leader in women’s health medical devices, received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Gen 2 bipolar RF hysteroscopy system. This advanced system incorporates bipolar radiofrequency technology and introduces a new device, the Aveta Glo, marking a significant advancement in minimally invasive gynecologic procedures.

Uterine Fibroids Treatment Devices Overview

Uterine fibroid treatment devices have significantly advanced in recent years, offering women less invasive and more effective alternatives to traditional surgical procedures like hysterectomy. Among the most widely used technologies are radiofrequency ablation (RFA) devices, high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), and uterine artery embolization (UAE) systems. RFA devices, such as the Acessa system, deliver targeted energy to fibroids, causing them to shrink without damaging surrounding tissue. HIFU, often guided by MRI, uses focused sound waves to thermally ablate fibroids non-invasively. UAE involves blocking the blood supply to the fibroids using embolic agents, causing them to shrink and die off. These methods are particularly valuable for women seeking to preserve their uterus and fertility.

The growing demand for minimally invasive options has driven innovation in fibroid treatment devices, with new systems focusing on improved precision, shorter recovery times, and fewer complications. Devices are now designed with enhanced imaging guidance and real-time monitoring, improving outcomes and patient safety. Additionally, there is increasing integration of robotic assistance and AI-based planning tools to optimize fibroid targeting. As awareness and diagnosis rates improve, these technologies are expected to play a crucial role in expanding access to effective care for women globally. Overall, the evolving landscape of fibroid treatment devices is reshaping gynecological care by prioritizing patient-centered, organ-preserving solutions.





Uterine Fibroids Treatment Devices Market Insights

North America dominated the uterine fibroid treatment devices market in 2023, largely due to the rising incidence of uterine fibroids, growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, and increased awareness that supports early diagnosis. These factors are playing a key role in driving market growth across the region, solidifying North America's leading position in the uterine fibroid treatment devices market.

Moreover, advancements in technology by major industry players are further propelling market expansion. For example, in September 2024, Gynesonics Inc., a company focused on minimally invasive treatments for symptomatic uterine fibroids, introduced its SMART OS 2.4 software for the Sonata System. This system enables a non-invasive, uterus-sparing, transcervical approach to treating uterine fibroids, offering a highly effective alternative to conventional surgery. Innovations like this are significantly contributing to the uterine fibroid treatment devices market’s progress.

Uterine Fibroids Treatment Devices Market Dynamics

The uterine fibroids treatment devices market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of fibroids among women of reproductive age and rising awareness about minimally invasive treatment options. Uterine fibroids, noncancerous growths in the uterus, affect a substantial portion of the female population, often leading to symptoms like heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain, and infertility. As women become more proactive about reproductive health, there is an uptick in demand for effective, safe, and non-invasive treatment modalities, which is reshaping the market dynamics.

Technological innovation has played a key role in transforming treatment landscapes. Devices such as MRI-guided focused ultrasound (MRgFUS), radiofrequency ablation systems (e.g., Sonata and Acessa), and laparoscopic surgical instruments have significantly reduced the need for invasive surgeries like hysterectomy. These advancements not only reduce recovery time and hospital stays but also preserve fertility, making them attractive options for younger women. Consequently, device manufacturers are increasingly investing in R&D and clinical trials to expand their product offerings and gain regulatory approvals.

Moreover, shifting healthcare policies and reimbursement frameworks are influencing the market. In many developed economies, insurance coverage for less invasive procedures has improved, making advanced fibroid treatments more accessible. Simultaneously, rising healthcare infrastructure and increased gynecological awareness in emerging markets like India, China, and Brazil are opening new opportunities for global players. Strategic partnerships, distribution agreements, and localized manufacturing are becoming common tactics to penetrate these high-growth regions.

Despite the promising outlook, the market faces several challenges. High treatment costs, limited availability of advanced technologies in low-income regions, and a lack of skilled professionals capable of operating sophisticated devices can hinder market adoption. Additionally, awareness gaps and cultural stigma associated with gynecological disorders in certain parts of the world continue to limit early diagnosis and treatment uptake.

Overall, the uterine fibroids treatment devices market is poised for robust expansion, underpinned by demographic trends, technological evolution, and supportive healthcare policies. The future landscape will likely be defined by continued innovation, patient-centric treatment protocols, and efforts to make advanced therapies more accessible globally.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Uterine Fibroids Treatment Devices Market CAGR ~9% Key Uterine Fibroids Treatment Devices Companies Hologic, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Insightec, Boston Scientific Corporation, Profound Medical, Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, Intuitive Surgical, KARL STORZ, Cook, The Cooper Companies Inc., Terumo Corporation, Stryker, CONMED Corporation, Minerva Surgical, Inc., Smith+Nephew, Momentis Innovative Surgery, Asensus Surgical US, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., among others

Uterine Fibroids Treatment Devices Market Assessment

Uterine Fibroids Treatment Devices Market Segmentation Uterine Fibroids Treatment Devices Market Segmentation By Product: Instruments and Consumables Uterine Fibroids Treatment Devices Market Segmentation By Device Type: Invasive, and Minimally Invasive (Laparoscopic Radiofrequency Ablation, Ultrasound Radiofrequency Ablation, Robotic-assisted Surgery), and Others Uterine Fibroids Treatment Devices Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others Uterine Fibroids Treatment Devices Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Uterine Fibroids Treatment Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Uterine Fibroids Treatment Devices Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Uterine Fibroids Treatment Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Uterine Fibroids Treatment Devices Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Uterine Fibroids Treatment Devices Market Layout 8 Uterine Fibroids Treatment Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

