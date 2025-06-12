Otus Wins Two 2025 SmartBrief Readers’ Choice Awards for Excellence in EdTech

Chicago, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otus, the leading K-12 assessment, data, and insights solution, has been named a winner in two categories of the 2025 SmartBrief Readers’ Choice Awards: Learning Management and Assessment & Data Analytics.

The annual awards celebrate the edtech tools that are making a real impact in classrooms, and the recognition comes directly from educators who rely on these products every day.

“Winning these awards means a lot because it comes from the people we build Otus for – educators,” said Chris Hull, Co-Founder and President of Otus. “Their feedback drives our product development, and their voice is at the center of everything we do. I am proud of our team, grateful to the districts who partner with us, and most of all, excited for the students who benefit when educators have the tools they need.”

Otus was recognized in the Assessment & Data Analytics category for its ability to unify student data, assessments, and real-time reporting in one platform. Otus’ prebuilt and customizable assessments, AI-powered question generator, and centralized dashboards help teachers and administrators identify trends, close gaps, and make informed decisions.

In the Learning Management category, Otus stood out for bringing lessons, assessments, grading, and student progress tracking together in a single, easy-to-use interface. Teachers can differentiate instruction, track student goals, and give meaningful feedback, while families stay informed through real-time updates.

About Otus

Otus, an award-winning edtech company, empowers educators to maximize student performance with a comprehensive K-12 assessment, data, and insights solution. Committed to student achievement and educational equity, Otus combines student data with powerful tools that provide educators, administrators, and families with the insights they need to make a difference. Built by teachers for teachers, Otus creates efficiencies in data management, assessment, and progress monitoring to help educators focus on what matters most—student success. Today, Otus partners with school districts nationwide to create informed, data-driven learning environments. Learn more at Otus.com.

Attachment

Mike Peterson Otus 6513079251 mike.peterson@otus.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.