VoIP-Pal Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google, Apple, and Samsung

Chairman and CEO Emil Malak Affirms Commitment to Antitrust Path Forward, Citing Alleged Market Exclusion and Suppression of Standalone Wi-Fi Calling

Newly published article on CEOCFO Magazine

WACO, Texas, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (OTCQB: VPLM), announces the filing of a new federal antitrust lawsuit against Google, Apple, and Samsung. The complaint also names AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile as co-conspirators in what VoIP-Pal alleges is a coordinated effort to suppress lawful competition in standalone Wi-Fi Calling. This marks the company’s third significant legal action addressing what it contends is a long-standing structure of exclusion and control over mobile voice infrastructure.

In a message to shareholders, Chairman and CEO Emil Malak issued the following statement:

“Today, I write to you not just as the Chairman and CEO of VoIP-Pal, but as a fellow believer in justice, perseverance, and the power of innovation to overcome even the most entrenched opposition.

We have now filed a third significant antitrust complaint—this time against Google, Apple, and Samsung. In addition, we have named AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile as co-conspirators in what we allege is a coordinated effort to suppress Standalone Wi-Fi Calling—the central breach underlying all three of our complaints.

Let me be clear: this is no longer just about patents. It is about structural exclusion, denial of access, and the suppression of lawful competition.”

Mr. Malak reaffirmed VoIP-Pal’s legal shift from patent enforcement to broader statutory actions under the Sherman Act, Clayton Act, Telecommunications Act of 1996, and civil RICO statute. He noted the company’s longstanding role in developing patented routing and Wi-Fi Calling infrastructure, and stated that dominant gatekeepers have allegedly blocked fair market access to the technologies VoIP-Pal pioneered.

“We are no longer merely asserting patent rights,” Malak continued. “We are challenging what we believe is the abuse of market dominance and exclusion of competition. Since 2005, VoIP-Pal has developed and validated key technologies intended to empower consumers to access affordable, independent voice services over Wi-Fi. According to our complaint, we have been locked out of the infrastructure and denied integration.”

VoIP-Pal’s class action complaint seeks to represent approximately 373 million U.S. mobile subscribers whom it alleges were harmed by exclusionary practices that prevent access to non-carrier Wi-Fi-based calling. The company contends that consumers have been systematically denied alternatives to bundled carrier plans, despite the availability of widespread Wi-Fi connectivity.

“We face overwhelming opposition,” Malak said, “but we believe the law and the facts are on our side.”

VoIP-Pal believes that the allegations raised in its filings warrant close examination by federal and state regulators, including Attorneys General, the Department of Justice, and the Federal Trade Commission.

“VoIP-Pal believes that federal and state regulators may find cause to examine the systemic barriers described in our filings and encourages careful review of the allegations.”

Malak concluded:

“We remain open to constructive engagement with all parties. While we are fully prepared to litigate these claims through trial if necessary, we will always consider resolution paths that uphold the integrity of our innovations and ensure fair competition. Until such opportunities arise, we will continue to advance this case with confidence and resolve.”

An article detailing the newly filed antitrust complaint was published by CEOCFO Magazine. Read the full article here.

About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.

VoIP-Pal.com, Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Waco, TX. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is actively seeking to monetize.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under securities laws. These statements reflect management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Litigation outcomes and settlement discussions are unpredictable, and there is no assurance of favorable resolution.

For Further Information

Corporate Website: www.voip-palusa.com

IR Inquiries: IR@voip-pal.com

IR Contact: Rich Inza, (954) 495-4600

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.