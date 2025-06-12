AIXA Miner Emerges as a Top Global Cloud Mining Platform for Passive USDT Income in 2025

US-based provider empowers millions with low-cost, AI-optimized digital asset mining across 120+ data centres

Denver, CO, USA, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US-based provider empowers millions with low-cost, AI-optimized digital asset mining across 120+ data centres



June 2025 – Aixa Miner, a US-headquartered cloud mining innovator since 2020, has solidified its position as a leading source of passive USDT income worldwide. Offering automated cloud mining services, the company enables users to earn without hardware ownership, powered by a global network and advanced AI systems.



AIXA Miner has opened a new chapter in DOGE, LTC, and BTC AI cloud mining with the license





Accessible, Affordable Crypto Mining

By removing significant barriers like costly equipment and technical expertise, Aixa Miner presents a straightforward passive-income model:

Contracts begin at just $100





Users begin receiving daily USDT payouts immediately after activation

Robust Infrastructure & AI Optimization

Aixa Miner’s widespread network includes over 120 high-efficiency data centres across North America, Europe, and Asia. Its AI-driven resource scheduler allocates GPU power dynamically, maximizing uptime and returns throughout each contract.







Transparent Terms & Community Growth

Each contract clearly outlines the duration, daily ROI, and total expected return, ensuring users understand their investment. New users receive a $50 welcome credit, while the multi-level referral program provides up to 6% returns from three tiers of network activity.

World-Class Reach and Reliability

Serving customers in over 200 countries, Aixa Miner offers a clean, secure dashboard available on both web and mobile platforms. With 99.9% uptime, an expanding global customer base, and streamlined daily payouts, the company is gaining acclaim in the financial and crypto communities.Officail Website

How It Works in 3 Steps

Register at com

Choose a USDT-mining plan





Earn daily passive income and invite friends to boost earnings through referral rewards





About AIXA Miner

Since its founding in 2020, US-based Aixa Miner has pioneered easy-access cloud mining. Leveraging AI-managed, energy-efficient infrastructure, the platform enables global users, from newbies to crypto-savvy, to earn secure, passive income without hardware hassles.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

Name: Leif Mikkelsen Email: Leif.Mikkelsen@aixaminer.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.