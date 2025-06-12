Mortgage Rates Remain Essentially Flat

MCLEAN, Va., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey ® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.84%.

“Mortgage rates have moved within a narrow range for the past few months and this week is no different,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Rate stability, improving inventory and slower house price growth are an encouraging combination as we celebrate National Homeownership Month.”

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.84% as of June 12, 2025, down slightly from last week when it averaged 6.85%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.95%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.97%, down from last week when it averaged 5.99%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.17%.

