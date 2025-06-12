Pantheon and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver High-Performance Web Hosting Solutions to Government Agencies

Education Technology Platform Now Available to Streamline Web Development and Infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, and RESTON, Va., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pantheon, a high-performance web hosting platform, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership. Under this agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Pantheon’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s innovative web hosting solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services contracts.

“Our partnership with Carahsoft enables us to deliver Pantheon’s high-performance WebOps platform to Government agencies seeking to transform their digital presence,” said Eric Hamer, Director of Sales, SLED, at Pantheon. “With experience supporting websites that handle millions of monthly visitors, we understand the unique compliance requirements and scalability demands of the Public Sector. Through Carahsoft’s extensive procurement vehicles and reseller network, agencies can now streamline the adoption of modern web infrastructure that meets both their security and technical requirements, as well as helps achieve citizen engagement goals.”

Pantheon, a Google independent software vendor (ISV), has established a growing presence in the Public Sector through its enterprise WebOps platform, which is architected natively on Google Cloud infrastructure and available through the Google Marketplace. The platform delivers enterprise-grade performance while enabling seamless collaboration between development, marketing and IT teams managing mission-critical Government websites. Leveraging containerized development environments and Git-based workflows, Pantheon’s architecture meets security requirements while accelerating digital modernization initiatives across Government agencies.

“Pantheon’s platform expands Carahsoft’s portfolio, particularly for agencies managing high traffic, compliance-driven websites on Google Cloud infrastructure,” said Harjeet Khalsa, Sales Director, Google ISV Ecosystem at Carahsoft. “As agencies look to enhance their digital infrastructure, Pantheon’s platform offers the scalability, security and performance needed to meet the evolving demands of Public Sector platforms. We are excited to bring their solutions to Government customers through our extensive reseller network.”

Pantheon’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (571) 591-6210 or PantheonSystems@carahsoft.com.

Pantheon is a high-performance web hosting platform uniquely designed for developers, marketers and IT teams building WordPress and Drupal websites. Offering automated workflows, multidev environments, integrated version control and seamless collaboration tools, Pantheon empowers organizations to optimize their web operations. Built on Google Cloud, Pantheon provides a scalable, secure platform for mission-critical websites.

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Education Technology, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more.

