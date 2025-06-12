Direct Online Marketing launches Generative Engine Optimization Services to help brands gain visibility in AI search results like Google AI Overviews & ChatGPT

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Direct Online Marketing (DOM), a top 3% Google Premier Partner and trusted digital marketing agency for medium to large-scale businesses, today announced the launch of its Generative Engine Optimization Services GEO ). This new offering is designed to help brands secure a presence in rapidly expanding AI-driven search environments, including Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and other large language model (LLM) platforms.With the introduction of Generative Engine Optimization Services, DOM addresses the growing shift in how users access and trust information online. Traditional search engine optimization continues to play a role, but businesses now need a complementary strategy focused on how AI systems collect, summarize, and deliver answers. These systems rely heavily on structured, credible, and frequently cited sources, not just direct website content.“Generative Engine Optimization is about understanding the mechanics of how AI models like ChatGPT and Google’s AI Overviews pull their answers,” said Justin Seibert, President of Direct Online Marketing. “After experimenting for over a year, we’re finally ready to release a service we trust to get results. Our GEO strategies help our clients become part of those answers by building content ecosystems and gaining third-party recognition in places these models trust.”The Generative Engine Optimization Services combine digital PR, authoritative content development, entity optimization, and citation building. The service ensures that both a brand’s owned properties and mentions on external sources are structured in ways that increase the likelihood of inclusion in AI-generated responses.As a long-standing partner to businesses across North America and globally, DOM is uniquely positioned to lead in this space. The agency has worked with clients on every continent, helping them sell to over 150 countries, delivering measurable results through data-driven strategies and a client-first approach. Known for its month-to-month contracts and consistent delivery, DOM remains the best digital marketing agency choice for medium to large-scale companies seeking a competitive advantage in an evolving search landscape.“AI search is no longer a future trend—it’s live, active, and already changing how buying decisions are made,” added Seibert. “With Generative Engine Optimization Services, we’re helping our clients stay ahead by making sure they’re visible and considered authoritative by the major AI model players.”About Direct Online MarketingFounded in 2006, Direct Online Marketing is a data-driven digital marketing agency offering SEO, PPC, analytics consulting, web strategy, and international export marketing services. Headquartered in Pittsburgh with a global client base, DOM helps medium to large-scale organizations drive measurable growth and long-term success.

