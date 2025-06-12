E+O Kitchen Named Best Brunch in Cincinnati by Tidewater News

E+O Kitchen’s Hyde Park location earns Cincinnati’s Best Brunch title for its fusion cuisine, vibrant ambiance, and inventive menu

Cincinnati, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E+O Kitchen has officially been named the #1 Best Brunch in Cincinnati by Tidewater News, with its Hyde Park location topping the outlet’s newly published roundup: “Best Brunch in Cincinnati: Top 5 Spots You’ll Crave Every Weekend”.

Known for its globally inspired menu and vibrant atmosphere, E+O Kitchen – Hyde Park was recognized for delivering a standout brunch experience that blends Pacific Rim influences with classic American comfort. Highlighted dishes include the Breakfast Fried Rice with panko-fried chicken and spicy maple glaze, the Salmon Scramble, and the signature brunch mimosas, all reflective of the restaurant’s creative approach to brunch.

“We’re deeply honored to be recognized as the top brunch destination in Cincinnati,” said Scott Keever, Marketing at E+O Kitchen. “This award is a testament to the team’s passion and commitment to pushing creative boundaries while giving the guests something memorable every weekend.”

The Tidewater News feature evaluated brunch spots based on food quality, originality, ambiance, and community reputation. E+O Kitchen stood out not only for its menu but for its elevated hospitality and visual appeal, from the lush patio setting to artfully plated dishes.

In addition to its Hyde Park flagship, E+O Kitchen operates a second location at The Banks, offering the same bold Asian-Latin fusion and cocktail-forward experience just steps from Paycor Stadium. This location quickly became one of the best restaurants in downtown Cincinnati.

About E + O Kitchen







E+O Kitchen (Earth + Ocean) is a modern restaurant concept with locations in Loveland, Cincinnati’s Hyde Park, and The Banks neighborhoods. Rooted in Pacific Rim cuisine, E+O delivers globally inspired dishes, craft cocktails, and immersive atmospheres that highlight seasonal ingredients and thoughtful hospitality. Known for both its dynamic brunch and elevated dinner service, E+O Kitchen continues to set the standard for culinary innovation in the region.





About Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati is a vibrant city on the northern banks of the Ohio River, known for its historic architecture, professional sports teams, and thriving culinary scene. With revitalized neighborhoods like Over-the-Rhine and The Banks, the city blends old-world charm with modern energy. Cincinnati has become a destination for food lovers across the Midwest, offering everything from farm-to-table dining to global fusion, making it the perfect backdrop for innovative restaurants like E+O Kitchen to flourish.





