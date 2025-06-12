Submit Release
Devon Energy to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power, Renewables & Mining Conference

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today announced Clay Gaspar, President and CEO will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power, Renewables & Mining Conference.

The fireside chat is scheduled for 9:20 a.m. Central time (10:20 a.m. Eastern time) on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 and will be webcast live on Devon’s website at www.devonenergy.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

ABOUT DEVON ENERGY

Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a diversified multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon’s disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

