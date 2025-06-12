Personalized, Efficient, and On-Brand: The Human Bean’s Journey into AI

Medford, OR, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While artificial intelligence (AI) is the buzzword dominating conversations in every industry, The Human Bean is turning talk into action—leveraging AI not just for efficiency, but to elevate the customer experience, support franchisee partners, and infuse brand personality into every touchpoint.

For The Human Bean, AI isn’t about replacing people; it’s about enhancing their impact. From review responses to creative design, the brand is harnessing the power of AI to support its franchise network and reinforce its values of experience, integrity, community and quality.

“Our approach is grounded in practical results,” said Janie Page, Chief Marketing Officer at The Human Bean. “One of our first major steps was adopting SOCi Genius Reviews. This tool allows us to respond to reviews with customized, brand-aligned messages that reflect our tone—mentioning the customer’s name, drinks by name, and speaking directly to the customer’s experience. It saves time while feeling more personal than ever.”

Franchisees have reported reduced review response time and more meaningful engagement, further validating the impact of AI when used thoughtfully.

Other teams have found value in Adobe’s generative fill and text-to-image tools, which cut design time from hours to minutes, making it easier to create on-brand visuals for promotions and social media. AI-generated mockups provide inspiration and efficiency—two key ingredients in a fast-moving marketing environment.

Franchise-wide adoption has been strategic. “We piloted tools with clear value and communicated them as assistants—not replacements,” explained Page. “For example, with SOCi, franchise partners still approve all responses. It’s not about removing the human; it’s about giving them superpowers versus finding a template that matches the need.”

“At SOCi, we believe AI should act as an extension of your brand's voice, not a replacement for it,” say Monica Ho, Chief Marketing Office at SOCi. “The Human Bean is a perfect example of how to use AI to make every customer feel seen and valued—turning a simple review into a personal, brand-aligned conversation. Our consumer research consistently shows that personalization drives loyalty, and when brands use AI to enhance speed and relevance without losing their human touch, they build stronger connections and drive real business outcomes."



The company’s advice to others in the franchise space? “Start small, stay flexible, and stay human. AI is only as strong as the people guiding it,” said Page. “If you treat AI as a creative collaborator, it can help you deliver more thoughtful, personalized content—without losing your brand voice.”

With plans to continue expanding AI usage across marketing and operations, The Human Bean is proving that even in a digital age, the human touch still leads the way.

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy ‘Human Beans’, the company’s drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas and high-quality coffee, teas, smoothies, granitas, Bright® Energy and good eats. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 260 locations open or under development in 23 states.

Learn more at thehumanbean.com.

