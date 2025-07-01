IUI announces completion of DC DHCF Medicaid Data Warehouse Project

Building Effective Business Intelligence

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IUI successfully completed the District of Columbia Department of Health Care Finance (DHCF) Medicaid Data Warehouse (MDW) project. The project received a high performance evaluation. DHCF’s Medicaid Data Warehouse is a large, complex information technology project with multiple impacts across a diverse stakeholder group within the agency.

The Medicaid Data Warehouse project is subject to multiple levels of oversight to monitor the success of the project and ensure stakeholder interests are addressed. IUI supported the evolution of the MDW system for DHCF and Medicaid recipients. Recipients will benefit greatly from a data warehouse with the ability to retain at least 10 years of varied Medicaid historical data to include claims, prior authorizations, provider, eligibility, and recipient information for longitudinal analysis.

The new system is expected to ingest health and human services data from other government agencies and collaborative stakeholders. It will be capable of scaling, as necessary, to efficiently handle upwards of 200 terabytes of Medicaid claims data. Current estimates of required throughput are in the range of 20 to 50 terabytes of data.

IUI's President Herschel Chandler is quoted as saying "The successful completion of this project creates opportunities for future growth in District healthcare data analytics. This effort continues IUI's decades-long success in data management and analytics." Learn more about IUI's success at www.iui.com.

