The 47th Annual NYU International Hospitality Investment Forum Explored the Future of the Global Hospitality Industry and Empowered Hospitality and Financial Executives with the Strategies for Success

NYU IHIF 2026 Takes Place May 31-June 2 at the Marriott Marquis in New York

NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last week at the 47th annual NYU International Hospitality Investment Forum (NYU IHIF), operated by Questex, a leading information services and event company, in partnership with the NYU School of Professional Studies (NYU SPS) and its Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality, top industry executives, from CEOs of hotel brands to various investment and real estate executives, discussed the latest trends, economic influences and projections. The NYU IHIF hosted more than 2,200 attendees, 20% of which were equity investors, representing more than $132B in hotel assets under management. Twenty-five percent of investor attendees attended the conference for the first time, demonstrating the increasing appeal of hospitality as an investment class.

The NYU IHIF has been the touchstone for hotel investment and development in the Americas for over 40 years. Yearly, the conference agenda delivers unparalleled thought leadership through keynotes, general sessions, workshops, and networking events. Over 170 top industry executives delivered unparalleled thought leadership through panels, fireside chats, case study presentations and roundtable discussions.

This year’s event theme “Engagement Drives Returns,” underscored the NYU IHIF as the unique platform for the hospitality investment ecosystem with curated tracks and deep content for three days of networking, insights and deal-making.

The opening keynote address was delivered by Matthew Luzzetti, Chief US Economist at Deutsche Bank with a look at the macro-economic forces driving success in the hospitality real estate market.

Jeff T. Blau, CEO of Related Companies delivered a keynote where he shared his insights on innovative approaches, stakeholder engagement strategies, and value-creation principles guiding complex real estate developments, with a focus on Hudson Yards as a landmark regeneration project.

The Global hospitality CEO panel: The view from the boardroom on global collaboration and growth brought together the leaders of the world's major hospitality companies to share their insights on the shifts in the hospitality, travel, and real estate markets. Geoff Ballotti, President & CEO, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts; Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO, Accor; Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer, Marriott International; Mark Hoplamazian, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hyatt Hotels; Elie Maalouf, Global Chief Executive Officer, IHG® Hotels & Resorts; and Christopher J. Nassetta, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hilton shared strategies and insights on engaging with markets to sustain success as well as how innovative partnerships and M&A deliver new opportunities for global collaboration and growth in changing markets. The session was moderated by Sara Eisen, Anchor, CNBC.

Barry Sternlicht, Chairman & CEO, Starwood Capital Group received the Jonathan Tisch Active Citizenship Award. The award celebrates the positive impact and achievements of a leader in the hospitality industry. Sternlicht also participated in a Fireside Chat with Tisch, covering the state of the industry and his philanthropy.

Additionally, Anthony Capuano, President & CEO, Marriott International received the Silver Plate Award for Excellence in Hospitality and JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa and Trinity Investments received the HAMA U.S. Asset Management Achievement Award.

Other prominent leaders who presented at NYU IHIF included:

Rosanna Maietta, President & CEO, AHLA

Laura Lee Blake, President & CEO, AAHOA

Ryan Bosch, Principal, Arriba Capital

Deric Eubanks, Chief Financial Officer, Ashford Inc.

Andrea Grigg, Global Head of Hotel Asset Management, CBRE Hotels

Ramsey Mankarious, Chief Executive, Cedar Capital Partners

Benedetta Cassinelli, Co-Founder & CEO, Considerate Group

Sourav Ghosh, EVP/CFO, Host Hotels & Resorts

Deanne Brand, SVP, Strategy, Analytics, Risk & Treasurer, Host Hotels & Resorts

Tiffany Cooper, Head of Development, Americas, Mandarin Oriental

Mit Shah, Chief Executive Officer, Noble Investment Group

Benjamin Brunt, Managing Principal & Chief Investment Officer, Noble Investment Group

Afshin Kateb, CFO | Head of Hospitality, Palladius Capital Management

Tim Abram, Managing Director, Starwood Capital Group

NYU IHIF attendees had the opportunity to meet with 70+ leading companies such as Accor, Hilton, Marriott International, Ministry of Tourism Saudi Arabia, Asser Development Authority, Aimbridge, Ashford, BWH Hotels, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Jefferies and Turismo de Portugal introducing the latest ventures, investments and innovations redefining guest experiences, operational efficiency and deal structures.

Select announcements made at NYU IHIF, include:

“NYU IHIF is where the global hospitality industry sets its agenda. The caliber of attendees and insights make it an unmissable event for anyone driving growth, innovation or capital in hospitality investment,” said Alexi Khajavi, Group President Hospitality and Wellness, Questex. “In addition to our robust conference agenda, this year we expanded networking events and dedicated 50% of the event for one-on-one networking and collaboration. The strategic roundtables, interactive sessions, Capital Meets, an investor lounge, content-led networking sessions and unique networking events connected the capital in the room with the key partners who can generate the returns.”

”For over 45 years NYU IHIF has consistently brought together top-tier leaders, investors and decision-makers from across the global hospitality sector. With high-value networking, exclusive market insights and thought leadership, each year the event shapes the future of the industry,” added Nicolas Graf, Jonathan M. Tisch Chaired Professor and Associate Dean of the NYU SPS Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality.

A share of proceeds from the event will help fund student scholarships at the NYU SPS Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality and further support the program’s mission of educating and preparing future leaders and innovators for careers in global hospitality management, travel, and tourism.

NYU IHIF 2026 takes place May 31-June 2, 2026 at the Marriott Marquis in New York. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Andrew Walmsley awalmsley@questex.com.

Stay connected with the NYU IHIF on LinkedIn, Instagram and X.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

About the NYU SPS Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality

The NYU SPS Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality, now celebrating nearly 30 years of academic excellence, is a leading center for the study of hospitality, travel, and tourism. Founded in 1995, the Tisch Center was established in response to the growing need for hospitality and tourism undergraduate and graduate education. Its cutting-edge curricula attract bright, motivated students who seek to become leaders in their fields. The Tisch Center recently launched the Hospitality Innovation Hub (HI Hub), which will foster entrepreneurship and creative solutions for the industries it serves. For more information, visit sps.nyu.edu/tisch .

Media Contacts

Kirsty McKenna

NYU IHIF

kmckenna@questex.com

Meryl Franzman

NYU IHIF

mfranzman@questex.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.