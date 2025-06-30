IUI Awarded Contract to Support Department of Defense AI Data Readiness Efforts

Building Effective Business Intelligence

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Information Unlimited, Inc. (IUI) is proud to announce its selection as an awardee under the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) for Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development (DRAID). This award positions IUI to deliver advanced data services supporting AI initiatives across the DoD.

The DRAID BOA is a critical contracting vehicle that enables the DoD to access cutting-edge commercial data readiness capabilities essential to accelerating AI application development. Under this agreement, IUI will provide services such as data engineering, architecture, ingestion, cloud integration, metadata management, and data security.

“We are honored to contribute to the Department of Defense’s AI mission,” said Herschel Chandler, President of IUI. “Our experience in managing complex data systems and aligning with federal security and ethical standards makes us well-positioned to deliver on the DRAID initiative. This award is a testament to our team’s expertise and dedication to responsible innovation.”

The DRAID BOA is designed to ensure that DoD components have access to properly curated, secure, and shareable data for training and operationalizing artificial intelligence models. IUI’s role will include aligning data with DoD metadata standards, integrating solutions with secure cloud platforms, and applying AI ethical principles throughout the data lifecycle.

About IUI:

Information Unlimited, Inc. is a leading provider of data management and analytics solutions for government and commercial clients. With decades of experience in secure data systems and AI integration, IUI continues to drive innovation in public sector technology. For more information about IUI’s capabilities and ongoing work in AI and data management, visit www.iui.com.

