West Covina Unified School District Welcomes Veronica Caballero as New Director of Nutrition Services

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The West Covina Unified School District (WCUSD) is proud to announce the appointment of Veronica Caballero, MBA, RDN, as its new Director of Nutrition Services following the approval of the Board of Education at the June 10, 2025, meeting.Veronica Caballero is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist with a deep passion for transforming how individuals, families, and communities engage with food. She brings to WCUSD a proven track record of designing nutrition programs that are inclusive, student-centered, and rooted in wellness.Caballero earned her Bachelor of Science in Food and Nutrition from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, and her Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in Healthcare Administration from Dominican University in River Forest, Illinois, where she also completed her dietetic internship. Her training and work have included providing nutrition services to communities across both urban and suburban Chicago.In her most recent role as Nutrition and Wellness Program Director at Value Schools in downtown Los Angeles, Caballero led initiatives focused on aligning nutrition practices with student success and community wellness. Before that, she served at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she contributed to hospital-wide food service improvements and promoted health-focused food choices for English and Spanish-speaking populations throughout the Greater Los Angeles area.She brings to WCUSD a diverse and impactful skill set, including:Adolescent and Pediatric NutritionNutrition informaticsFood service managementMindful eating practicesCulturally responsive nutrition education and bilingual outreachCaballero is known for her engaging nutrition education style, her love for cooking, and her ability to make healthy eating practical and enjoyable for students and families. Outside of work, she enjoys spending time outdoors, playing soccer, and sharing yoga with friends and loved ones."We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Caballero to the WCUSD leadership team," said Dr. Emy Flores , Superintendent of West Covina Unified School District."Her expertise in nutrition, her innovative thinking, and her dedication to culturally inclusive wellness programs make her an exceptional addition. We look forward to the positive impact she will have on our students, staff, and families."Caballero is eager to begin collaborating with district leaders, educators, students, and the wider WCUSD community to advance student health and expand access to high-quality, nourishing meals.

