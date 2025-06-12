Submit Release
Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Doximity, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, insiders at Doximity are alleged to have misrepresented or failed to disclose critical information about the Company’s operations and business outlook. The complaint claims the Company exaggerated the sustainability of its revenue growth and profitability while minimizing the risks of increasing competition and macroeconomic pressures. It also alleges Doximity relied heavily on “upselling” existing customers (e.g., additional advertising services) to maintain performance and drive future growth.

If You Owned Doximity Shares Before February 9, 2022 — Take Action Now. You may be eligible to participate in a derivative action to protect shareholder value. There may be limited time to assert your rights. Please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here, by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814.  Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients.

