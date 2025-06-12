Submit Release
National Fuel Increases Dividend Rate for 55th Consecutive Year

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Fuel Gas Company ("National Fuel" or the "Company") (NYSE: NFG) Board of Directors approved a 3.9% increase in the dividend on the Company's common stock, raising the quarterly rate from 51.5 cents per share as approved in June 2024 to 53.5 cents per share for an annual rate of $2.14 per share.

National Fuel has paid dividends for 123 consecutive years and has increased its annual dividend for 55 straight years.

This dividend is payable July 15, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2025. The Company has approximately 90.4 million shares of common stock outstanding. It has no preferred stock outstanding.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.


Investor Contact: Natalie Fischer | 716-857-7315 
Media Contact: Karen Merkel | 716-857-7654

