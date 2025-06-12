A new era for TAS: a change in ownership and the pursuit of excellence!

MONTREAL, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAS, a Québec firm specializing in the subcontracting of manufacturing and maintenance technicians to the aeronautics industry, announces that it was acquired by Michel Boucher and Nicolaas Loerakker on June 1st, 2025.

Since it was first established in 1992, TAS has distinguished itself as a personalized recruitment service of superior quality, providing its clients with customized solutions tailored to the needs of the market. The retirement of Gérard Bastien, the firm’s founder, favours a natural transition ensured by two passionate professionals experienced in the acquisition of talent in Québec.

“It is with considerable pride and enthusiasm that we take up the torch at such a highly strategic firm for the aeronautics sector,” noted Nicolaas Loerakker and Michel Boucher. “We wish to reassure our clients, employees and partners, promising that we will approach our commitments with the same passionate and personalized service they have come to expect. We are intent on honouring Mr. Bastien’s legacy and pursuing TAS’s mission with the same enthusiasm, delivering the same level of excellence while ensuring the organization’s future growth.”

“I wish to express my sincere thanks for your trust and collaboration,” added Gérard Bastien, speaking to the firm’s clients, “I am extremely proud of leaving behind a strong company well positioned on the market and I am confident that you will extend a warm welcome to Michel and Nicolaas, who are eager to get to know you and work with you.”

About TAS

TAS specializes in staffing technicians in the field of Aeronautics and the industrial sector. We offer a personalized service to secure the business needs with the talents of our highly qualified candidates.

For more than 30 years, the expertise of our team is based on the scope of our business network and understanding of the technical skills required for the jobs. TAS is proud to be the partner of companies and talents that make tomorrow’s technology.

Contact :

Michel Boucher

Co-President

Michel.boucher@tas.ca

