RadView Software Ltd. Announces Agenda for Annual General Meeting

RA’ANANA, Israel, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadView Software Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) today announced that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on July 23, 2025 at 15:00 PM (Israel time) at the offices of the Company, 4 Dolev Street, Raanana, 4366204, Israel The record date for the meeting is June 18, 2025.

The agenda of the meeting is as follows:

To re-elect Mr. Shai Beilis, Mr. Avi Fried, Mr. Ori Gal and Mr. Assaf Katan to the Company’s Board of Directors, to serve until the next annual general meeting of shareholders and until their successors have been duly elected and qualified; To re-elect Mr. Hillik Nissani and Ms. Tamar Naor to the Company’s Board of Directors as external directors, to hold office for 3 years, commencing on the date of their re-election; To set the compensation of the External Directors (comprised of Director Fees and a grant of additional options); To set the compensation of each of Mr. Ori Gal and Mr. Assaf Katan, directors of the Company; To approve and ratify the compensation of Mr. Firas Matar, the CEO of the Company. To approve the renewal of the Company’s directors’ and officers’ liability insurance policy with a coverage of $3,000,000 and the Company’s indemnification and exemption of directors and officers; To reapprove the Company’s Compensation Policy; To approve an amendment to the Convertible Loan Agreements with the Company’s controlling shareholder, Formula Ventures (Holdings) Ltd, and other certain lenders; To approve the Convertible Loan Agreements (2022) with the Company’s controlling shareholder, Formula Ventures (Holdings) Ltd, and other certain lenders, as amended; To reapprove the Management Services Agreements with each of the Company’s controlling shareholders, Formula Ventures Ltd. and Mr. Avi Fried; To appoint BDO, as the Company’s Independent Auditors, for each of the fiscal years ending December 31, 2022, December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024 and for such additional period until the next annual general meeting of shareholders; and To review the Auditor’s Report and the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2020, December 31, 2021, December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023.

Proposals No. 1, 3, 4 and 11 are ordinary resolutions, which require the affirmative vote of a majority of the shares. Proposals 2, 5, 6 , 7, 8, 9 and 10 are special resolutions, which have other majority requirements, as more fully described in the proxy statement.

The presentation to the shareholders of the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2020, December 31, 2021, December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2023 described in Proposal 12 does not involve a vote of the Company’s shareholders.

The Board recommends the approval of each of these proposals.

The presence, in person or by proxy, of at least two shareholders holding at least 33⅓% of the voting rights, will constitute a quorum at the meeting. If within one-half of an hour from the time appointed for the meeting a quorum is not present, the Meeting will be adjourned to the same day in the next week, at the same time and place.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the meeting, RadView will send to its shareholders as of the record date a proxy statement describing the various matters to be voted upon at the meeting, along with a proxy card enabling them to indicate their vote on each matter. Copies of the resolutions to be adopted at the meeting, and the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements will be available to any shareholder entitled to vote at the meeting, at the Company’s offices during regular business hours or upon written request, submitted to the Company. You can contact the Company by phone at +1(908)5267756, or by email, at Finance@radview.com.

About RadView

RadView helps companies perfect their web and mobile applications with the most reliable and flexible performance engineering platform available, for more than 25 years. We address the performance requirements of such applications throughout their product life-cycle, from initial design through development, deployment, and ongoing changes and upgrades.

Visit www.radview.com or call 1-888-RADVIEW.

