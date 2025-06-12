Westgate Resorts Opens River Country Water Park in Central Florida

Aquatic Attraction Surfaces at Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo for Summer Chills with Rodeo Thrills

ORLANDO, Fla., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westgate Resorts has announced the official opening of River Country Water Park, the newest attraction at the award-winning Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo in Central Florida.





Situated on Westgate Resorts’ 1,700-acre dude ranch, River Country Water Park combines old west charm with a wide variety of modern-day aquatic activities and amenities that appeal to all ages, including:

Three waterslides with western whimsy, including “Rooster Run” – a 281-foot open flume slide featuring twists and turns, “Rodeo Rapids” – an enclosed color striped tube slide and “Stampede Falls” – a 35-foot freefall plunge slide.



Kid-friendly and parent approved free play at the Splash Pad especially suited for young children, featuring soft surfaces, mini slides and sprayers.



An oversized, island-inspired lagoon pool provides an oasis for those looking to lounge between rides with shallow-water sun shelves and relaxation zones surrounded by lush scenery.



Spacious and chic cabanas that seat up to six guests and come equipped with a large-screen TV, mini refrigerator and a private safe.



The aptly named, full-service "Barn Bites" – a signature food and beverage stop serving up cold drinks and a selection of curated snacks in a rustic, dude ranch setting.



“At River Country Water Park, splash meets the saddle for a full immersion into our dude ranch resort experience,” said Jim Szabo, General Manager of Westgate River Ranch Resort and Rodeo. “Whether you’re sliding down Stampede Falls or relaxing in one of our cabanas, it’s an unforgettable experience like no other found in Central Florida.”

River Country Water Park is open to all for enjoyment from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily. Westgate Owners and World of Westgate (WOW) Loyalty Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Elite Members receive complimentary access whether staying overnight or coming for the day. WOW Members receive a 25% discount to come for the day without an overnight stay. Overnight resort guests receive complimentary access during their stay through their resort fee, while general visitor passes are also available for purchase. More information is available at River Country Water Park.

ABOUT WESTGATE RESORTS

Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of more than 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, and Myrtle Beach. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company's 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler's needs. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook and learn more at WestgateResorts.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

Westgate River Country Water Park An overhead view of the new River Country Water Park at Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo in Florida. Westgate River Country Water Park Families enjoying the new River Country Water Park at Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo in Florida.

